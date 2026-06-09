Jason Statham's Future in Action Films

Jason Statham's return to the role of Adam Clay in The Beekeeper 2 has fans excited, but what about his other action films like Crank? Amy Smart shares her thoughts on the possibility of a Crank threequel and reveals her choice for the perfect action hero partner.

When it comes to action stars in the 21st century, few are as prolific and reliable as Jason Statham . A man of many talents, the former French Connection model has appeared in countless action films and been part of several notable franchises.

Next January, a month now becoming synonymous with the British badass, Statham will return to the role of Adam Clay in The Beekeeper 2, following up on the hugely successful, adrenaline-fueled 2024 actioner The Beekeeper. Now under director Timo Tjahjanto instead of David Ayer, Statham's sequel to The Beekeeper is one that fans demanded as soon as the original had debuted. But it is far from the actor's only action film that millions would love to see return.

Another that has long been the subject of whispered rumors is Crank, the 2006 action thriller that marked the directorial debuts of Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor. Followed in 2009 by Crank: High Voltage, the early 2010s were rife with rumors of a third movie in the franchise, hoping that Statham and co-star Amy Smart would return.

Alas, a third Crank of the wheel has yet to materialize, much to the dismay of the many modern admirers of this action cult classic. Thankfully, it is currently streaming for free. But could we see a Crank threequel sometime in the future? Well, as much as Smart would love to join Statham for more violent chaos, it seems unlikely, according to the actor herself.

In a conversation with Collider's Maggie Lovitt at the recent Indiana Comic Convention, Smart said when asked about the rumors of Crank 3: I remember hearing that too, and then it kind of died. I didn't hear anything more. She added: That was wild, such a wild film. I love where Eve goes in the sequel; she's like stripping now, with a heart of gold.

It was fun. Jason's so professional, he's such a badass, and he's so nice. He was always looking out for me and making sure I was comfortable doing my stunts, too. The conversation also touched on the subject of which action hero would be the perfect partner, with Smart revealing her choice to be Indiana Jones, citing his ability to read the terrain instinctively and know exactly how to use it against the enemy.

Meanwhile, Statham has been making waves in the action world with his return to the role of Adam Clay in The Beekeeper 2, a sequel that fans have been demanding since the original's debut. With the action genre continuing to thrive, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Statham and his fans.

In the meantime, fans of Crank can rest easy knowing that the cult classic is currently streaming for free, and who knows, maybe one day we'll see a Crank threequel





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