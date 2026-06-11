Jason Statham's Box Office Stumbles and Streaming Favorites

Jason Statham's latest film, Shelter, and his 2013 action film Homefront have had mixed success at the box office and have become popular on streaming sites.

Jason Statham 's latest release, Shelter , failed to capture audience attention and earned only $49 million at the box office , despite a production budget of $50 million.

However, Statham fans are still excited for more action from him. Another film in his filmography, Homefront, based on a novel by Chuck Logan and starring Sylvester Stallone, James Franco, Winona Ryder, and Frank Grillo, has become a streaming favorite. Homefront, released in 2013, earned over $50 million at the box office but didn't get a sequel





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