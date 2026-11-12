Jason Statham's Mutiny Streaming Debut Date Set for Starz in December After Box Office Flop

Jason Statham action film Mutiny arrives on Starz streaming service in the U.S. starting this December. Learn about the movie's box office performance and critical reception details here.

Jason Statham's action thriller Mutiny is set to debut on the Starz streaming platform in the United States during December, bringing the controversial film to home audiences after its theatrical run concluded earlier this year. While the studio has confirmed the month of the premiere, a specific calendar date for the streaming launch has not yet been announced to the public.

The film generated $30 million in total gross revenue during its theatrical run against a reported production budget of $40 million, classifying the project as a box office flop. This financial outcome meant the movie failed to recoup its initial costs during its time in cinemas, yet the decision to bring the title to a streaming service ensures it will still reach a wide audience without the barrier of movie theater tickets.

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Reviews from professional critics were mixed, resulting in a 49 percent approval rating on the Rotten Tomatoes aggregator. In contrast, general moviegoers were much more receptive to the film, awarding it a significantly higher score of 85 percent. This divergence highlights a disconnect between industry professionals and the general public, who often respond more positively to high-octane action genres than critics do.

Mutiny debuted in sixth place at the box office on its opening weekend, indicating moderate initial interest. It trailed behind several other major releases, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Insidious: Out of the Further, The Odyssey, PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, and The End of Oak Street. The film spent time in theaters over the summer before eventually leaving the circuit, marking the end of its physical distribution phase.

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Before the streaming debut on Starz, the movie was already made available to consumers through digital platforms in early September. For collectors and those preferring physical media, the Blu-ray and DVD versions were released on November 3. These previous release windows allow fans to access the film through multiple channels before the exclusive streaming launch in December.

In the film, Statham plays Cole Reed, a former U.S. Marine hired as a bodyguard for a billionaire. After being accused of killing his boss, Cole hides out on a cargo ship as part of his mission to uncover the truth about the murder, but he ends up discovering a vast conspiracy while out at sea. The action-packed narrative keeps viewers engaged despite the critical divide.

Statham's co-stars in the movie include Annabelle Wallis, Adrian Lester, Jason Wong, Roland Møller, Arnas Fedaravicius, Ramon Tikaram, Simon Kluth, and Chaneil Kular. The ensemble cast supports Statham's lead performance in this R-rated thriller that explores themes of loyalty and deception at sea.

Jean-François Richet, who previously helmed 2023's The Order, directed Mutiny and brought his signature intense style to the project. The director's reputation for gritty action sequences adds depth to the film's maritime setting and high-stakes plot involving corporate espionage and personal vendetta.

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Mutiny on digital platforms two months ago quickly surged to the top of the charts, indicating that fans of Statham and the action thriller genre wanted to see the film but not enough to head out to a movie theater. This trend suggests a shifting consumer behavior where audiences prefer the convenience of home viewing for mid-budget action films.

Starz announced via its official website that Jason Statham's movie will be available to stream on its platform. The United States is the designated market for this specific streaming rollout, starting this December. Subscribers to the service can look forward to adding the action thriller to their watchlists once the exact premiere date is confirmed by the studio in the coming weeks.