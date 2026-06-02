Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Build Forest Yoga Retreat at Seaside Forever Home

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have added a forest yoga retreat and wild swimming lake to their £25 million seaside home, designed by architect Ben Pencreath. The property sits next to a nudist beach and includes a bat box to protect local wildlife.

The trend of embracing outdoor fitness and natural living has become increasingly popular among British celebrities. Among those leading this lifestyle are action movie star Jason Statham and his fiancée, supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley .

The couple recently purchased a 20-acre plot on the South Coast for their forever home, which interestingly sits adjacent to a nudist beach. On this expansive property, they have constructed a forest yoga retreat, designed by architect Ben Pencreath, who is known for his work with the Royal family. The yoga studio is built from cedar wood with gabion rock walls, reflecting the brutalist architecture style of their 25 million pound property.

It overlooks a wild swimming lake that the couple also installed, and to ensure local wildlife is undisturbed, the studio features a large bat box. The retreat is part of a broader development that includes a lap pool, a gym, and riding stables, along with a summer house and boathouse near their private beach. Ben Pencreath, the architect behind this project, has become a favorite among celebrities seeking extravagant amenities.

He previously worked for DJ Calvin Harris, installing a hot yoga studio beside a manmade lake on his Cotswolds estate, along with two swimming pools, basketball courts, a gym, and an organic vegetable garden. Similarly, the Beckhams have a wild swimming lake and a lakeside safari tent on their Cotswolds property, while Simon Cowell, Ellen DeGeneres, and Portia De Rossi also boast wild swimming lakes in their homes.

Even Jay-Z and Beyonce are reportedly planning a wild swimming lake for their future Cotswolds estate. This trend highlights a growing desire among the elite for private wellness retreats that blend luxury with nature. The property, which Statham purchased for 20 million pounds in January 2024, is still under construction, with an additional 5 million pounds expected to complete the build.

The single-level U-shaped house is designed around a strict three-dimensional grid, featuring a central courtyard and a lap pool on the fourth side. Despite its contemporary design, traditional materials like clay brick, cedar shingle, lead, and oak are used. Rosie, who is worth 30 million pounds herself, recently expressed her excitement about moving to a rural life near the New Forest. She told Australian Vogue, 'There's an incredible dressage school around the corner.

I've been dreaming of this since I left home. It will be mud and kids climbing trees. London at the weekends can feel very destination-driven. I want peace.

' This shift underscores the appeal of countryside living for celebrities seeking tranquility and a connection to nature





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Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley build £25m 'forever home' next to nudist beachJason Statham and his fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have built a forest yoga retreat at their £25million 'forever home' on the South Coast, which sits next to a nudist beach. The couple's architect, Ben Pencreath, designed the yoga studio in cedar wood with gabion rock walls, in keeping with the brutalist architecture style of the property.

Read more »