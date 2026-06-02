Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley build £25m 'forever home' next to nudist beach

Jason Statham and his fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have built a forest yoga retreat at their £25million 'forever home' on the South Coast, which sits next to a nudist beach. The couple's architect, Ben Pencreath, designed the yoga studio in cedar wood with gabion rock walls, in keeping with the brutalist architecture style of the property.

Jason Statham and his fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have built a forest yoga retreat at their £25million 'forever home' on the South Coast, which sits next to a nudist beach .

The couple's architect, Ben Pencreath, designed the yoga studio in cedar wood with gabion rock walls, in keeping with the brutalist architecture style of the property. The retreat also houses a large bat box to ensure the local bat population is unaffected by the couple's presence.

In addition to the yoga studio, the property features a lap pool, gym, and riding stables. Statham and Rosie are not the only A-listers to have such extravagant amenities added to their homes by the architect. Calvin Harris, a Scottish DJ, has a similar setup at his Cotswolds estate, which includes a hot yoga studio, two swimming pools, two basketball courts, a gym, and an organic vegetable garden.

Other UK-based celebrities, such as the Beckhams, Simon Cowell, Ellen DeGeneres, and Portia De Rossi, also have similar set-ups. The estate that Jay-Z and Beyoncé are scheduled to buy in the same Cotswolds region also has a wild swimming lake planned. News of the yoga retreat comes as the Daily Mail revealed how Statham and Rosie purchased the beach site next to a naturist beach, ready for the extraordinary house which is currently half-finished.

The sprawling single-level U-shaped building is designed around a strict three-dimensional grid and has a square central courtyard with a lap pool enclosing the fourth side. Although contemporary in design, the house is built of traditional materials such as clay brick, cedar shingle, lead, and oak. Rosie, who has famously modelled for Burberry, Victoria's Secret, and Marks & Spencer, spoke recently of moving to a more rural life.

She told Australian Vogue that she was preparing for a major shift: a move to the English countryside near the New Forest, where horses, she said, are re-entering the frame. The pull of the countryside is natural for Rosie, who grew up in rural Devon, a life which she described in Vogue as 'rustic, outdoorsy, wild, simple', adding: 'Home was a cottage on a couple of hectares with animals everywhere





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Jason Statham Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Ben Pencreath Yoga Retreat Nudist Beach Cotswolds Estate Calvin Harris Wild Swimming Lake

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