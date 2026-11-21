Jason Scott and the High Heat are making cinematic, and sometimes bloody, videos that push the boundaries of Americana music.

Jason Scott and the High Heat are challenging Americana music norms with videos that are cinematic, raunchy, and sometimes bloody.of the places that Scott, a prolific Oklahoma writer, is able to come up with material.

“Just the other day, you came off of a drive and you said, ‘I think I just wrote a cool song. ’ And I am looking around like, ‘Where did you write a song? You don’t have a guitar,’” Magnani says.

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‘You said, ‘Nah, I was just thinking about it. ’”back in September, marking their second record on the Leo33 label and their second in just over a year, following the March 2025 drop of. Scott has spent the better part of a decade writing songs shaped by his Pentecostal upbringing and the personal and artistic awakenings he had after pursuing music full-time, butgoes hard in a different direction.

It’s best described as “Jason Scott, unfiltered,” a collection of songs written on whims.

“It has no inherent meaning, and it did not come from anywhere,” Scott says, “other than, ‘That’s all we be doin’ out here. ’” With Scott on guitar and vocals and Magnani on bass, the High Heat features Gabriel Mor on guitar, Garrison Brown on guitar and keys, and Tremaine “Bobby” Wade on drums. Taylor Johnson, a one-time member, is the band’s producer.

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On this particular afternoon, they are gathered around a table at an Irish pub on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, coming in hot from a European run and gearing up for ataping the next day. Together, the High Heat are a group of misfits from Oklahoma capable of being sincere in one moment, and irreverent in the next.

If the song plays out as something of a parody of A-list entertainers , the video is a fever dream. Brett Loudermilk and Zain Curtis of Paperboy Studios, best-known for Ke$ha’s NSFW “” video, oversaw the production, which opens with the band in a living room, nursing severe hangovers, before a parade of increasingly-absurd characters wanders in.

Midway through, the room becomes the site of a burlesque show. Wade is walked on a leash by a dominatrix. The band says the shoot itself followed the theme in the video, of starting out tame and building to chaos, as the day went on.

“They didn’t tell us what they were gonna do. They just kept surprising us,” Mor says.

“They’d say, ‘We’ve got a woman, and she’s gonna walk Bob like a dog. ’ Every scene was like, ‘We have no idea what’s gonna happen. ’” The album cover features a pregnant woman modeling lingerie and holding a cigarette in front of a dressing room mirror, with a table littered with half-drank cups of liquor nearby.

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“That was Grace, and it was the first time we had met her,” Scott says. “She did such an incredible job on the shoot, and we ended up with all these cool photos of her. One just worked out to be our artwork. She has had baby June since then.

” Since “Shit Show,” the High Heat have gotten even more conceptual with their music videos. ” The latest, “How to Get Away With Murder,” pokes deadly fun at dating in the digital age. It’s cinematic, haunting, and very bloody.10 Years Ago, Beyoncé and the Chicks Performed at the CMA Awards.

It’s Still Making WavesThis Former Physics Teacher Recorded an Album of Folky Songs Inspired by Sonar Making such adventurous, boundary-pushing videos is only adding to the respect they have already earned from their peers, and Scott and his bandmates wield influence across Americana music. Mor has served as the stylist for Flatland Cavalry. Magnani has directed videos for Wyatt Flores. Scott himself played the lead character in Jason Isbell’s, the High Heat found plenty of willing collaborators.

“Shit Show” alone featured background vocals by Ken Pomeroy — recently named Emerging Artist of the Year at the Americana Honors & Awards — and keys by fellow Oklahoman John Fullbright. Rod Elkins, drummer for Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps, played on the track. , the High Heat were edging closer to being the cool people that other artists know.

Their schedule includes high-profile festival stops at January’s Mile 0 Fest and their Stagecoach debut next spring in Indio, California. They’re also working on plans for their annual Loser’s Ball concert, slated for the holiday season in Oklahoma City. Their live show, much like their album interview in a New York pub, is loose and aimed at giving fans the chance to leave the show with a memory.

Marlon Jackson Reveals Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Diagnosis “Jason is always talking about ‘making moments’ in a setlist. Whenever those moments happen, we need to go fully into it,” Brown says, “because it forces everybody to pay attention. ”Anne Hathaway Welcomes Third Child With Husband Adam Shulman3 hours ago