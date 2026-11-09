Jason Rabin Returns Centric Brands Ownership After Private Equity Exit

Founder Jason Rabin buys back Centric Brands from Blackstone and others, retaining CEO role while MSP Sports Capital joins as new investor for global expansion.

Jason Rabin has officially reclaimed ownership of Centric Brands, concluding a transaction that sees his company transition away from private equity control. The deal, which closed on Friday, marks the end of a tenure for previous investors Blackstone, Ares Management, and HPS Investment Partners. Rabin confirmed the shift in an exclusive interview on November 2 at the firm headquarters in New York, stating that while the former partners provided essential support since 2018, the time was right for him to regain control of the enterprise he founded.

Private Equity Exit and New Investor Entry

For more than five years, Centric Brands operated under the stewardship of three major financial firms: Blackstone, Ares Management, and HPS Investment Partners. Rabin described these entities as world-class partners that were supportive and provided 100 percent backing for his strategic growth initiatives. However, the nature of private equity investments is cyclical, and after achieving significant scale, the exit strategy became the natural next step. Rabin, identifying primarily as an entrepreneur in the fashion and licensing business, pursued a buyback to steer the company into its next developmental phase without the constraints or expectations inherent to a private equity exit.

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The transaction brings in a new investor group led by MSP Sports Capital, a firm that brings complementary expertise to the table. Jeff Moorad, the Chief Executive Officer of MSP Sports Capital, expressed enthusiasm about joining the partnership, citing Centric's exceptional leadership team and robust infrastructure. Moorad noted that Rabin and his team have built a platform with the necessary scale, strategy, and operating discipline to sustain growth across various brands, categories, and international markets. This new partnership aims to drive the company toward its long-term global vision, with Kahn, who previously served as group president of accessories for Centric Brands, expressing optimism about the future under the new structure.

Operational Continuity and Strategic Priorities

Despite the change in ownership, the management structure remains largely stable, with Jason Rabin continuing as Chief Executive Officer. The company reaffirms its commitment to its three-platform business model, which includes Centric Powered, Centric Ventures, and Centric Collective. Centric Powered serves as the operating engine, handling brand building, design, manufacturing, distribution, and brand protection for brand owners. This end-to-end operational capability allows Centric to manage brands with depth and efficiency, ensuring that the quality and integrity of the products remain high across all channels. Rabin emphasized that the focus remains on executing the strategic plan created a few years ago, rather than pivoting to a radically different direction under new investors.

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One of the core priorities identified in the strategic plan is the continued expansion of international operations. Centric Brands has already established a strong presence in Europe with offices in Milan, Amsterdam, and London. The company is now actively moving into Asia, where it currently maintains more than 16 offices, primarily focused on sourcing functions. The strategic goal is to transition from sourcing-only offices to building wholesale and distribution capabilities in the region. Rabin explained that the company's portfolio consists of global brands that require global partners, and expanding distribution infrastructure in Asia is critical to meeting that demand and capturing market share in the world's most dynamic consumer economies.

Brand Portfolio and Market Impact

Centric Brands manages an expansive portfolio comprising more than 100 licensed and owned brands, generating company revenue of more than $3 billion. The diverse lineup spans men's, women's, and kids' apparel, accessories, and beauty products. Notable brands under the Centric umbrella include Calvin Klein, Coach, Dockers, Faherty, Favorite Daughter, Gap, Joe's Jeans, Michael Kors, Off-White, Quiksilver, Ugg, and Under Armour. The portfolio also extends into the entertainment sector, featuring licenses for major intellectual property brands such as Disney, Marvel, Paramount, and Universal. This breadth allows Centric to leverage cross-category opportunities and appeal to a wide demographic of consumers globally.

The physical infrastructure supporting these operations is equally impressive, with the company maintaining expansive showrooms in the Empire State Building. These showrooms are designed to resemble upscale shopping malls, with each brand housed in its own distinct space that reflects its unique personality. This retail-like presentation helps partners and consumers engage with the brands in a tangible way, reinforcing the connection between the company's operational scale and its market presence. As Centric moves forward under new ownership, the expectation is that the structure will support continued investment across the brand portfolio and global operations, ensuring the company remains a competitive force in the fashion licensing industry for years to come.