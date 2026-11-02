Jason Mraz Releases Christmas Ballad Snow in San Diego Ahead of Holiday Season

Grammy winner Jason Mraz launches new single Snow in San Diego, blending local area codes and climate references in a playful holiday pledge of enduring love for his hometown.

Grammy Award-winning musician Jason Mraz has officially kicked off the holiday season with the release of his new Christmas single, "Snow in San Diego." The track arrives just as yuletide celebrations approach, showcasing Mraz's signature blend of humor and heart. He wasted no time getting into the festive spirit, offering listeners a tender piano ballad that serves as a unique love letter to his hometown.

A Promises of Impossible Love

The song opens with a pledge of almost undying love, anchored by the central promise: "I will love you until there's snow in San Diego." Mraz extends this conditional affection with whimsical imagery, noting he will love his partner "until there's snowmen with sand between their toes." The lyrics continue with a humorous touch, stating he will remain devoted "until a blizzard puts a Brr! in our burrito." This refrain repeats, emphasizing the near-impossibility of the conditions required to end the romance.

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The qualifier "almost" in the description of his love acknowledges those who might nitpick the local weather history. While the last measurable snowfall in the city of San Diego was recorded in 1967, there were some flurries in 2008 and 2013 in Poway, Rancho Bernardo, and Carmel Mountain. Mraz uses this meteorological nuance to ground his romantic hyperbole in local reality, creating a song that is as playful as it is earnest.

Lyrics and Local Identity

Mraz, a multiple Grammy Award winner and 2009 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, intentionally wove local geography into the fabric of the new track. The lyrics include a direct reference to two telephone area codes well known to residents: "I will love you until it flurries in 619 or 760." He noted that the 858 area code was omitted, presumably because it does not rhyme with San Diego, demonstrating his attention to both musical structure and local identity.

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The song also addresses broader environmental concerns, acknowledging that global warming may require a shift in locales. Mraz writes, "And if climate change brings winds of change / Then, we'll move to Mexico." The lyrics conclude with a final romantic vow adapted for a new setting: "And I will love you until there's snow in Acapulco." This addition highlights Mraz's ability to blend serious topics with his characteristic lightheartedness.

Artist Statement and Musical Context

In a statement released Monday morning, Mraz explained that the song is intended to bring joy and familiarity to listeners. He described it as a "I'll love you forever" kind of song, set within the historical and tropical scenery of his home, North County. He promised that while the track is heartfelt, it is also a little ridiculous, aiming to deliver holiday warmth with a wink. Mraz has yet to record a full Christmas album, although he has released several holiday-themed songs over the years.

One of his most recent holiday releases, "Christmas in Quarantine," came out in late 2020 during the pandemic shutdown. Mraz reflected that holiday music taught him how to play and write, noting that the genre allows him to be both sentimental and silly. He believes that listeners who know his humor and enjoy his lighthearted side will love this new offering, hinting that there is more festive content to come from the artist.

Upcoming Performances in San Diego

Fans eager to hear the new single live will have a prime opportunity to catch Mraz performing "Snow in San Diego" during the San Diego Symphony's concerts on Dec. 18, 19, and 20. These performances will take place at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, a venue that frequently hosts large-scale musical events. The integration of the new song into the symphony's program suggests a warm reception from both the orchestra and the local audience.

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It is not yet known if Mraz will include the track when he performs with the orchestra at its Nov. 21 gala fundraising concert at Jacobs Music Center. The anticipation for these live renditions adds to the excitement surrounding the single's release, bridging the gap between Mraz's recorded work and his dynamic stage presence. As the holidays draw near, "Snow in San Diego" stands out as a distinctive addition to the seasonal music landscape, capturing the unique character of Southern California.