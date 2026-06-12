Jason Momoa Teases R-Rated Lobo Spin-Off and Dream Matchups Against Superman and Batman

Jason Momoa, the actor behind DC's Lobo, shares his vision for the character's future, including dream matchups against Superman and Batman, and hints at a potential R-rated solo film.

Jason Momoa , the charismatic actor known for his roles in the DC Extended Universe, has recently shared his vision for the future of his character, Lobo , in the DC Universe.

During a press tour interview, Momoa revealed his dream matchups for the intergalactic bounty hunter, expressing a strong desire to face off against two of DC's most iconic heroes: Superman and Batman. The actor described a thrilling scenario where Lobo would challenge the Man of Steel, stating, 'I want to have a little tussle with Superman.

' Turning his attention to the Dark Knight, Momoa playfully imagined meeting Batman in a dark alleyway, quipping, 'All right, billionaire. Let's go.

' These comments highlight Momoa's enthusiasm for portraying Lobo as a character who dares to challenge the biggest names in the DC Universe. When asked about what drew him to the role, Momoa praised Lobo's raw freedom and unapologetic nature, stating that the character offers actors a rare opportunity to explore uninhibited, wild behavior. Looking ahead, Momoa confirmed that DC Studios has plans for Lobo's future, comparing his potential trajectory to his previous role as Aquaman.

He suggested that a gradual buildup could lead to a standalone, R-rated Lobo film, but emphasized the importance of first building a fan base for the character





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