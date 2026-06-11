Jason Momoa Teases Long-Term Future for Lobo in DC Universe

Actor Jason Momoa discusses his debut as Lobo in the Supergirl movie and reveals plans for a gradual introduction that could lead to an R-rated solo film under James Gunn's DCU.

Jason Momoa is preparing to introduce the world to one of the most chaotic characters in the DC comics pantheon as he makes his live-action debut as Lobo in the upcoming Supergirl cinematic venture.

This transition marks a significant shift for Momoa, who previously defined the role of Aquaman in the former DC Extended Universe. The actor has expressed a high level of enthusiasm regarding this new chapter, indicating that his appearance in the Supergirl film is merely the beginning of a larger journey.

According to Momoa, the character of Lobo has a trajectory that could lead to much more than a supporting role, provided the audience connects with the character's unique brand of mayhem. In a recent conversation with Comicbook, the actor detailed his discussions with DCU mastermind James Gunn. Momoa revealed that he has actively inquired about the future of the interstellar bounty hunter and was encouraged to hear that there are indeed plans in motion.

He compared the intended rollout of Lobo to his own experience with Aquaman, noting that the process should be gradual. He recalled how Aquaman first appeared in a brief but impactful capacity in Batman v Superman, followed by a more substantial role in Justice League, before finally anchoring his own standalone feature.

Momoa believes a similar slow-release strategy is the most effective way to integrate Lobo into the cinematic landscape, allowing the character to make a splash and find his place within the narrative flow of the DCU. One of the most intriguing aspects of Momoa's vision for Lobo is the desire for a solo project to be R-rated.

Given Lobo's nature as a crude, violent, and uncompromising mercenary, Momoa argues that a mature rating is essential to capture the true spirit of the character. He emphasized that for a solo movie to succeed, it must be authentic to the source material, meaning it cannot shy away from the grit and edge that makes Lobo a fan favorite in the comics.

However, he also cautioned that such a move requires a solid foundation of popularity. He noted that the production cannot simply drop a standalone Lobo film into theaters and expect a massive turnout; instead, they must meticulously build a fanbase and cultivate a genuine desire from the audience to see more of the character. The Supergirl movie promises to be a star-studded affair, featuring a diverse cast alongside Momoa and Milly Alcock.

Key roles are filled by talented performers such as Eve Ridley, Matthias Schoenaerts, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, Ferdinand Kingsley, and Diarmaid Murtagh. While some fans may be concerned that Lobo might not dominate the entire runtime of the film, Momoa's updates suggest that the limited screen time is a strategic choice designed to leave the audience wanting more.

Furthermore, recent clips from the movie have sparked speculation about a potential connection between Lobo and the formidable Brainiac, suggesting that the character will be woven into the broader cosmic conflicts of the DC Universe. As the DCU continues to reshape itself under the leadership of James Gunn, the addition of a wild card like Lobo adds a layer of unpredictability and excitement.

Momoa's commitment to the role, combined with his understanding of how to build a cinematic presence, suggests that the character could become a cornerstone of the new franchise. By focusing on character development and organic growth, the studio aims to create a version of Lobo that is both faithful to the comics and appealing to a modern cinematic audience.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release to see how the main man himself will disrupt the world of Supergirl and set the stage for his own potential solo adventure in the stars





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