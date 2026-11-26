Jason Momoa and Andy Samberg team up for Netflix's Protecting Jared, an action-comedy rated PG-13 by the MPAA. Director Ruben Fleischer returns to the rating streak.

Jason Momoa has secured his latest major streaming project with a new action-comedy film titled Protecting Jared. The movie, which features Momoa alongside comedy veteran Andy Samberg, has received a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association. This certification aligns with a consistent streak for the film's director, Ruben Fleischer, who has maintained this specific rating level for several of his recent high-profile productions.

Filmmaker Maintains PG-13 Rating Streak

The Motion Picture Association assigned the PG-13 classification to Protecting Jared due to strong language, crude sexual material, action and violence, drug references, and partial nudity. This rating marks a continuation of a trend for director Ruben Fleischer, who has previously helmed PG-13 blockbusters such as Uncharted and Now You See Me: Now You Don't. His last film to receive an R-rating was Zombieland: Double Tap, which was released in 2019. That release occurred exactly ten years after the original Zombieland film premiered in theaters, highlighting a significant gap in his R-rated filmography. Protecting Jared represents a notable shift for Fleischer, as it is his first project to helm a Netflix original movie rather than a theatrical release. Other notable credits in his portfolio include 30 Minutes or Less, Gangster Squad, and Venom.

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Plot Details and Starring Roles Revealed

According to Production Weekly, the upcoming comedy film centers on Jason Momoa's character, William Ikaika. Ikaika is described as an underachieving former military cadet who takes on a security job to protect tech billionaire Jared Bachman. The role of Jared Bachman is played by Andy Samberg, who brings his signature comedic timing to the action-heavy premise. The plot thickens when armed commandos attempt to kidnap Jared, forcing both men to flee into the Hawaiian wilderness. They must evade their pursuers while navigating the rugged terrain in this action-comedy setup. Aimee Carrero and Jai Courtney also star in the film, although their specific character roles have not been publicly disclosed yet.

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Production Timeline and Executive Roles

Netflix originally acquired the pitch for Protecting Jared in June 2025, designing the project specifically as a comedy vehicle for the two leads. Both Jason Momoa and Andy Samberg serve as executive producers through their respective production companies, On The Roam and Party Over Here. The production process moved quickly once the project was greenlit, with director Ruben Fleischer, Aimee Carrero, and Jai Courtney joining the cast in March. Principal photography commenced shortly after their involvement was announced and officially concluded in May. The fast-paced production schedule suggests a tight turnaround aimed at delivering a polished product for the streaming giant.

Career Context and Upcoming Releases

While Jason Momoa is widely recognized for his action roles in Aquaman, Dune, and Fast X, he has consistently demonstrated his comedic abilities in recent years. He recently portrayed Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison in A Minecraft Movie and is set to reprise that role in 2027's A Minecraft Movie Squared. This new film mirrors the balance of action and comedy seen in his previous hit The Wrecking Crew, which co-starred Dave Bautista. Momoa has also hosted Saturday Night Live twice and made a cameo as Hagrid in an episode earlier this year. This project marks his first Netflix original movie since 2022's Slumberland. Meanwhile, Andy Samberg's recent work includes the documentary Lorne and the black comedy The Roses, as well as voice roles in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Arco, Zootopia 2, and Digman!. The film currently lacks an official release date, but Momoa's Dune: Part Three is scheduled for December 18, followed by Samberg's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse on June 18, 2027.