Jason Momoa's Transition from DCEU to DCU: Lobo in Supergirl

Jason Momoa, known for his role as Aquaman in the DCEU, has successfully transitioned to the DCU by playing Lobo in Supergirl. He previously portrayed the character in the DCEU. The film stars Milly Alcock as Supergirl, with supporting cast including Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, David Corenswet, and Momoa. The superhero flick is directed by Craig Gillespie.

Jason Momoa , known for his role as Aquaman in the DCEU , has successfully transitioned to the DCU by playing Lobo in Supergirl . He previously portrayed the character in the DCEU .

The film stars Milly Alcock as Supergirl, with supporting cast including Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, David Corenswet, and Momoa. The superhero flick is directed by Craig Gillespie. Momoa shared details about his props, including a massive cigar called the Lobo, which he took home after filming. He also mentioned feeling like he was having a stroke while smoking real cigars during the shoot.

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A new Supergirl clip suggests a possible connection between Lobo and Brainiac. Dean Cain, a controversial Superman star, insulted Milly Alcock, Supergirl fans aren't having it. Helldivers needs a new star after Jason Momoa's shocking exit from the video game movie. The Helldivers can still survive if..





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Jason Momoa Lobo Supergirl Aquaman DCEU DCU Craig Gillespie Matthias Schoenaerts Eve Ridley David Krumholtz Emily Beecham David Corenswet Milly Alcock Prop Cigar Smoke Stroke Real Cigars 20Th Century Fox Disney+ The Furious Law & Order: SVU Amy Adams Apple TV David Ayer Wonder Woman Ana Nogueira Helldivers Jason Momoa's Shocking Exit Helldivers Can Still Survive

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Jason Momoa on Lobo's Journey and Staying in CharacterJason Momoa, who played Aquaman in the DCEU, will return to the comic book genre this summer as Lobo in DC Studios' Supergirl movie. Momoa opened up about his future with the franchise after this summer, stating that he hopes for a solo adventure with Lobo and would love to revisit the DCEU movie timeline. He also shared his experience of getting into character and staying in character between takes.

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