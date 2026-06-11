Jason Momoa's Thoughts on Future DCU Characters and Wonder Woman

Jason Momoa, known for his role as Aquaman, shared his thoughts on future DCU characters and Wonder Woman in an interview with ScreenRant. He expressed his interest in working with Wonder Woman and Hawkgirl, and even mentioned meeting David Corenswet's Superman or James Gunn's Dark Knight.

The DC Universe is just getting started, but the world is already clamoring for the next big-screen iteration of Wonder Woman . As Gal Gadot is officially not part of the DCU's Chapter 1: 'Gods and Monsters' slate, someone else will be filling Diana Prince's boots.

While the Themyscira icon has her own movie in development at DC Studios, the franchise has yet to cast someone in the role. In an interview with ScreenRant's Ash Crossan for the upcoming Supergirl movie, Jason Momoa, who is bringing Lobo to life in the 2026 entry, was asked about future DCU characters he thinks he'd vibe with the most or want them to join the alien bounty hunter at the bar.

The former Aquaman actor brought up Wonder Woman, which is the hero that many think Adria Arjona, who is dating him in real life, is playing in Man of Tomorrow. When Hawkgirl was brought up as a suggestion, Momoa loved the suggestion, bringing up how he and Isabela Merced, who is back for the Man of Tomorrow movie, have worked together before. He continued with, 'I mean, obviously, yeah, I'd love to, just because we're actors.

' While Momoa 'don't know yet' fully who else he would want to share the screen with, the Game of Thrones veteran wouldn't mind meeting David Corenswet's Superman, or whoever ends up being the Dark Knight in James Gunn's franchise. Previously, Gunn has insisted that Wonder Woman is not joining the DCU through Man of Tomorrow, but there have been conflicting reports about Arjona's supposed role.

While The Hollywood Reporter has stated that it was unclear if Maxima was still the role that she had been tapped for, Deadline and Variety have claimed that is indeed who the Andor alum will play in the film. Even though Momoa never responded with a yes, he also didn't say no, which will likely fuel the Wonder Woman speculations even further.

If Arjona is playing Diana in Gunn's 2027 installment, it makes sense why the Lobo actor couldn't say anything at this time, as this would hypothetically be a major announcement that DC Studios may want to make on their own down the line. If Man of Tomorrow serves as a soft setup for the DCU's Wonder Woman movie that is being written by Supergirl's Ana Nogueira, time will tell if DC Studios is getting closer to having her reboot go into production in the near future.

As of writing, the project still doesn't have a set release date yet. Supergirl will be released in theaters this year on June 26, while Man of Tomorrow arrives on July 9, 2027. Man of Tomorro





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DC Universe Wonder Woman Jason Momoa Lobo Hawkgirl Superman James Gunn Ana Nogueira Man Of Tomorrow Gal Gadot Themyscira DC Studios Arjona Maxima The Hollywood Reporter Deadline Variety

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