Actor Jason Momoa abruptly left Sony's video game adaptation of Helldivers, forcing the studio to find a replacement. On the other hand, the launch date of FIFA 23, the upcoming football game, has been announced. It will be released on October 19th, 2022. The game has also received the 2023 Lionel Messi Best Player in the World Award. The award-winning award came from 'Gameday' Magazine

just walked away from one of Sony’s biggest upcoming video game adaptations, and no one knows why. The actor’s sudden departure from theDeadline Director Justin Lin remains attached to the project, and Sony actively searches for a new star.

The reason behind Momoa’s exit remains unknown at this time. Sony originally announced his casting back in February of this year. The departure now forces the studio to find a replacement before production accelerates. Helldivers currently carries a November 10, 2027 theatrical release date from Sony.

Arrowhead Game Studios first launched the cooperative shooter franchise back in 2015. In the game, players join an elite soldier unit tasked with defending Super Earth. Helldivers 2 then sold over 12 million units across PlayStation 5 and PC after its 2024 launch. Hutch Parker produces the adaptation alongside PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Lin.

Lin also produces through his Perfect Storm Entertainment banner on the project. Sony and PlayStation previously partnered on Uncharted with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in 2022. That film earned $407 millionand ranks among the top video game adaptations ever. Their collaboration also extends to Peacock’s Twisted Metal and HBO’s award-winning The Last of Us.

Meanwhile, Momoa keeps a stacked slate of projects across multiple major studios this year. He returns as swordmaster Duncan Idaho in Dune: Part 3 for Legendary Pictures. Paramount and Legendary’s Street Fighter adaptation will feature him as the feral character Blanka. He also takes on the role of intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo in DC Studios’ Supergirl.

Additionally, A Minecraft Movie: Squared continues his partnership with Warner Bros. after the original’s success. Netflix is always updating with new movies for fans to watch.

As we head into the summer, here’s a look…Some first-look images of Heart of the Beast, a new survival thriller where Brad Pitt and a dog take on…Disclosure Day director Steven Spielberg recently went on the record to say he absolutely believes that aliens have visited Earth…Peacock‘s lineup this week brings six fresh premieres, one season finale, and more new releases to watch. The binge marathon…Netflix will add a highly anticipated sequel in a crime drama franchise featuring Henry Cavill next month.

Starring alongside Stranger…Jennifer Lawrence‘s R-rated black comedy movie is leaving Netflix soon. The star-studded film’s exit is due to the streaming juggernaut’s…Superman and Lobo may already have a history in the new DCU. The two characters, played in James Gunn’s universe…Jack Quaid has landed a role in one of gaming’s biggest franchises. The actor, best known for playing Hughie in…A new look at Jason Momoa’s Lobo in Supergirl has been revealed.

The film’s marketing is now picking up steam,…A veteran of the anime industry, Kunihiko Hamada, has blasted Madhouse after parting ways with the renowned anime studio. The…





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