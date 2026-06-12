Jason Momoa Envisions an Epic Drinking Contest Between Aquaman and Lobo

Jason Momoa discusses the possibility of a drinking contest between Aquaman and Lobo, his love for playing the unapologetic Lobo, and his upcoming role in James Gunn's DC Universe.
During a recent interview, Jason Momoa was asked an intriguing question: who would come out on top in a drinking contest between his two iconic DC characters, Aquaman and Lobo .
Fans have long debated this hypothetical scenario, and Momoa seemed amused by the idea.
'They'd be drinking for days, I bet,' the interviewer mused, to which Momoa replied, 'Yeah. I mean, I would love to hang out with those two doing it. Those people would. I'd love to see those two together.
It'd be amazing.
' When pressed about the challenges of portraying Lobo, Momoa admitted he found no difficulty in tapping into the character's unapologetic and wild nature. 'I love every aspect of him, I love that there's just an unapologetic, absolute wild, raw freedom. I love that he doesn't have to hold back in anything that he does, and you don't really get to do that in life. This guy doesn't give a s-.
So it's fun to be completely free,' he said. Momoa is set to bring Lobo to life in James Gunn's DC Universe, with 'Supergirl' slated for release on June 26, 2026
Jason Momoa Aquaman Lobo DC Universe Supergirl Drinking Contest James Gunn
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