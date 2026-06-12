Jason Momoa Envisions an Epic Drinking Contest Between Aquaman and Lobo

Jason Momoa discusses the possibility of a drinking contest between Aquaman and Lobo, his love for playing the unapologetic Lobo, and his upcoming role in James Gunn's DC Universe.

During a recent interview, Jason Momoa was asked an intriguing question: who would come out on top in a drinking contest between his two iconic DC characters, Aquaman and Lobo .

Fans have long debated this hypothetical scenario, and Momoa seemed amused by the idea.

'They'd be drinking for days, I bet,' the interviewer mused, to which Momoa replied, 'Yeah. I mean, I would love to hang out with those two doing it. Those people would. I'd love to see those two together.

It'd be amazing.

' When pressed about the challenges of portraying Lobo, Momoa admitted he found no difficulty in tapping into the character's unapologetic and wild nature. 'I love every aspect of him, I love that there's just an unapologetic, absolute wild, raw freedom. I love that he doesn't have to hold back in anything that he does, and you don't really get to do that in life. This guy doesn't give a s-.

So it's fun to be completely free,' he said. Momoa is set to bring Lobo to life in James Gunn's DC Universe, with 'Supergirl' slated for release on June 26, 2026





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Jason Momoa Aquaman Lobo DC Universe Supergirl Drinking Contest James Gunn

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