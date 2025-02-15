Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona make a Rare Public Appearance at the 2025 Met Gala

Actor Jason Momoa and his girlfriend Adria Arjona were spotted together at the 2025 Met Gala, marking a rare public appearance for the couple. They arrived at Radio City Music Hall in New York City looking stylish, with Arjona in a mini black denim dress and Momoa in a brown t-shirt and leather jacket.

Charlotte Phillipp is a Weekend Writer-Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2024, and was previously an entertainment reporter at The Messenger. Charna Flam is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on Variety, The New York Post, and The Wrap. Actor Jason Momoa and girlfriend Adria Arjona made a rare public appearance together at the 2025 Met Gala , held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Arjona looked stunning in a mini black denim dress with fringe detailing, paired with black tights, royal blue velvet pointed-toe pumps, and a black and white striped fringed handbag. Momoa, on the other hand, opted for a more casual look, sporting a brown t-shirt, black leather jacket, dark wash jeans, black leather boots, and red-lens sunglasses. While the celebrity couple has kept details about their relationship private for the most part, they first revealed they were dating in May 2024 — about three years after they co-starred in the film. “I am very much in a relationship,” Momoa responded to a fan's question about his relationship status, captured in a video that went viral. A source close to the couple shared that Momoa is “very happy” with Arjona. “He cares about her,” the source said. “She's good to him — and a lovely and genuine person and real like he is. She has a good sense of humor and is easy to be with. They relate to each other.”Momoa and Arjona's relationship seems to be going strong.





