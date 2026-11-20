Financial records reveal Jason Miller's earnings jumped to $15 million in 2026 while advising the White House. Court filings from his child support case expose significant consulting revenue.

Financial records obtained from a Florida family court reveal that Jason Miller, a prominent political ally of Donald Trump, saw his annual income skyrocket to approximately $15 million by September 2026. This dramatic increase occurs during Trump's second term in the White House and was uncovered through sworn statements filed in a long-standing child support dispute with former campaign aide AJ Delgado.

Miller reported earnings of approximately $879,000 in 2023, which nearly doubled to $1.6 million in 2024. By the 12-month period ending in August 2025, his income had risen to around $4 million. The bulk of this revenue flowed through two consulting firms he owns, SHW Partners and Scipio Strategic, which received payments from diverse clients including hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, the entity formerly known as Paramount Skydance, and a Japanese conglomerate.

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During this period of rising wealth, Miller was simultaneously engaged in discussions to join the Trump administration as an unpaid adviser. He reportedly began attending the White House regularly throughout the summer. In a sworn affidavit filed on November 3, Miller described himself as an unpaid special government employee working for the White House. However, a White House spokesperson explicitly denied this claim, stating that Miller had never formally held that position or completed the required onboarding process for such a role.

Miller faced scrutiny over his status as a registered foreign agent for the governments of India and Romania while his income was increasing. The Washington Post analysis indicates that his public lobbying and foreign-agent registrations account for only approximately $2.4 million of his total income over the past two years. This discrepancy raises questions about the source of the remaining millions, as Miller is not subject to the same public financial disclosure requirements as senior White House officials who hold formal government positions.

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The financial revelations emerged during a bitter custody and child support battle between Miller and AJ Delgado, who fathered his son in July 2017. Delgado, a former key Hispanic campaign advocate for Trump, claimed Miller misled her about his marital status in October 2016 by stating he was getting divorced from his wife, Kelly Miller, who has two daughters with him. Their relationship began when Miller was Delgado's direct supervisor on the 2016 campaign, and they faced public scrutiny after reports of a trip to a Las Vegas strip club.

Legal experts have expressed concern over Miller's continued access to the White House without formal employment status. A law professor at Washington University in St Louis characterized Miller as someone who has not sworn allegiance to the country and is allowed to operate without standard accountability. Miller has maintained that he takes all ethics and financial disclosure obligations seriously, asserting that he has complied with all applicable requirements despite not holding an official government title.

Recorded documents show that the Indian government paid Miller's firm SHW Partners $900,000 in 2025 and another $750,000 in 2026 before Miller ended the relationship in June. During that period, Miller met several senior US administration officials on India's behalf, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and recently fired White House chief of staff Susie Wiles. His firm also received $420,000 from Paramount Skydance through a subsidiary in March and June while the company was seeking approval for its $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery.

The Justice Department cleared the deal on June 12, 2025, only nine days after the final payment to SHW Partners, according to the Post's review of bank records. Miller's second consulting company, Scipio Strategic, received around $6.7 million of the total $15 million, but does not appear in public lobbying or foreign-agent registrations. The financial records also show that Miller's companies continued receiving payments after he began discussions about joining the White House.

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The White House's discussions with Miller were reported by the Post in June, when the administration was considering bringing him back to help with its messaging ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Miller had also pledged $300,000 towards Trump's proposed White House ballroom project and attended a dinner for donors to the development. His business dealings have grown especially since his most powerful friend, the commander-in-chief, returned to the Oval Office.

His legal dispute with Delgado has been ongoing since she became pregnant. The financial records reviewed by the Post were subpoenaed as part of her efforts to secure increased child support payments. The two reached a settlement this week to increase the payments, bringing an end to their court battle in Florida. Delgado further filed a separate lawsuit in New York, which accused Miller of sexual assault. He denied the allegations.