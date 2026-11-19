Jason Magee was taken into custody in Riverhead following a 18-month investigation into the sex trafficking of a 29-year-old woman. Magee joins two other men already charged in the case involving forced prostitution and violent abuse.

Jason Magee, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday in Riverhead, following a year-and-a-half long investigation for which two additional men are already charged. Community raises school safety concerns at Sachem board meeting following alleged stabbing Jason Magee, 39, was taken into custody around 5 p.m. in Riverhead by detectives from the Human Trafficking Investigations Unit, with help from the Telephone Records and Surveillance Unit and Warrants Section.

, a 29-year-old woman was being forced into prostitution and, if she did not comply, was subjected to violent sexual abuse, police say. Following an investigation that started in May 2025, searches were conducted earlier this month at two locations on Moriches Middle Island Road in Shirley. With assistance from the FBI, and detectives from Suffolk’s Fifth and Seventh Squads, Anton Trent, 50, of Shirley, and Joseph, 35, of Patchogue, were previously charged in relation to this case.

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Trent is accused of using drugs, including cocaine, to impair the victim’s judgment, according to court records. Magee, who has no known address, will be charged with Sex Trafficking, Aggravated Sexual Abuse and Promoting Prostitution when he is arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday. Detectives continue to encourage anyone who believes they have additional information on this case or other cases to call 631-854-7512 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.