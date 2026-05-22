Jason Lewis Resurfaces After Three Years Out of the Public Eye

Jason Lewis, an alum of Sex and the City, resurfaced in a new video after spending over three years out of the public eye. He explained that he went quiet because he had something to do and was still in it but far enough along now that it felt like it was time to resurface and share what he had been doing.

Jason Lewis resurfaced in a new video after spending over three years out of the public eye. He explained that he went quiet because he had something to do and was still in it but far enough along now that it felt like it was time to resurface and share what he had been doing.

He also mentioned that the kind of creative work he was doing didn't leave room for much else and he made his peace with that. He was last seen publicly in late 2022 when he competed on Dancing with the Stars Season 31 and was the first couple eliminated. He called his time on the reality show challenging and a little scary but was grateful to be a part of it.

He also mentioned that he was not asked to appear in the show's sequel series, And Just Like That, as much as he appreciated the flattery, the conversation was about the girls





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