Jason Kelce Plans Stage for Tailgate and Asks Taylor Swift for Advice

Jason Kelce discusses creative tailgate ideas on his podcast and jokes about consulting Taylor Swift for stage design expertise ahead of future events.

Jason Kelce shared a humorous yet insightful plan for elevating his next tailgate experience during a recent episode of his podcast, New Heights. The former NFL player suggested that his wife, Taylor Swift, might be the ideal consultant for designing a custom stage setup. This comment arose from a reflection on a memorable pre-game event in Philadelphia that occurred three days prior to the podcast recording.

The Philadelphia Tailgate Inspiration

Kelce described the gathering in Philadelphia as the "best" tailgate his group had ever hosted. He noted that the venue featured a unique stage configuration that significantly enhanced the atmosphere. He expressed a strong desire to replicate this specific stage design for future gatherings. However, he pointed out a practical obstacle: most standard tailgate locations do not come equipped with a built-in stage structure.

Also read Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Alleged Neighbor Feud Isn't What It Seems

The Proposal to Build a Custom Stage

To solve the logistical challenge of lacking a stage at typical venues, Kelce proposed that the group might need to construct their own. He asked his co-host and brother Travis for connections to individuals with expertise in stage construction or design. This question was posed while reflecting on how to maintain the high production value seen in Philadelphia for upcoming events. The idea was to bring that level of professional event planning to their personal gatherings.

Consulting Taylor Swift for Expertise

Kelce jokingly suggested that Taylor Swift would be the perfect person to consult for such a project. He highlighted her extensive background in touring, noting that she has been performing since she was a teenager. Her successful Eras Tour, which grossed over a billion dollars in 2023 and 2024, demonstrates her deep understanding of large-scale production and stage design. Kelce acknowledged that her expertise in concert logistics could translate effectively to tailgate stage planning.

Advertisement

Serious Undertones Behind the Joke

While Kelce delivered the comment as a lighthearted remark, there was a hint of genuine consideration behind the humor. Swift, a 14-time Grammy Award winner, brings a unique perspective on entertainment logistics that could be valuable. Kelce imagined Swift responding with a blunt reality check about the professional standards required for such projects. He joked that she might warn them about the strict demands of the companies they work with for events.

Proven Track Record in Event Planning

The Kelce brothers have a history of successfully organizing large-scale events together. Travis Kelce has previously hosted two major concerts in Kansas City to celebrate the Chiefs' Super Bowl victories in 2023 and 2024. These events featured performances by notable artists including Lil Wayne, Diplo, and Machine Gun Kelly. Travis also orchestrated his marriage proposal to Swift in 2025, ensuring all elements were perfectly timed and executed.

Future Implications for Kelce Gatherings

Regardless of whether the stage idea moves forward, the Kelces appear committed to enhancing their event experiences. The discussion highlights a growing interest in creating more immersive and professionally designed environments for their social gatherings. Whether through hiring experts or building custom structures, the goal remains to recreate the success of the Philadelphia tailgate. This approach underscores their ability to blend sports culture with high-level entertainment production.