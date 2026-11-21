Jason Kelce adds saxophone player to his résumé, Buzz Bissinger weighs in on leather jackets, and Flourtown rallies around Wawa Phil. Plus, a bizarre Rocky world record.

Jason Kelce’s never-ending side quests: B+ Jason Kelce has been retired from football for more than two years, and somehow we’re seeing more of him than when he played 17 games a season.

The former Eagles center has a podcast, a television career, Christmas albums, and approximately 400 other commitments. His latest venture? Playing Phil Collins songs on the saxophone with the Baltimore Ravens’ marching band during Monday Night Countdown . To be fair, Kelce actually played the baritone saxophone in high school, so this isn’t some random midlife hobby.

Also read Kylie Kelce Reveals Secrets to Marriage and Managing Public Life

But we’re starting to wonder whether there’s a single activity in America that someone hasn’t asked Jason Kelce to participate in. At this point, you could announce a competitive cheese-carving tournament in Nebraska and we’d fully expect Kelce to show up wearing a sleeveless shirt and carrying a block of cheddar. Flourtown fights for Wawa Phil: A+ There are few things Philadelphians are more loyal to than their Wawa.

Apparently, the people of Flourtown are even more loyal to the guy making their hoagies. After 21 years behind the deli counter, beloved Wawa employee Phil Dougherty was fired in October. According to Phil, the offense was jokingly giving a manager the middle finger. Wawa declined to discuss the incident.

Flourtown responded as only a Philly-area community could: by staging an actual protest in the Wawa parking lot. Residents showed up with signs demanding Phil’s return. The local fire station and a neighboring pub joined the campaign. Someone even dressed as Wawa Phil for Halloween, complete with a name tag and a raised middle finger.

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But here’s where the story gets even better. After two decades of accumulating Wawa employee stock, Phil told The Inquirer his shares are worth close to $1 million. So while his neighbors are fighting to get him back behind the deli counter, Phil is considering opening his own sandwich shop. Imagine firing the most beloved hoagie maker in town, only to discover he might have enough Wawa money to become your competition.

A wedding guest from hell: F Every wedding has at least one guest who gets a little too comfortable at the open bar. But a wedding in Montgomery County over the weekend apparently had someone determined to make sure nobody remembered the actual ceremony. Police say Samantha Dick, 30, of Florida, started flirting with other women’s husbands at a reception at the Highlands Mansion and Gardens in Fort Washington.

That allegedly sparked a fight with another guest, and things only got worse when police arrived. According to investigators, Dick shoved and headbutted officers, spat on one, and kicked another in the groin. A second woman, 65, was also arrested after allegedly interfering with police. Months of wedding planning, a small fortune spent on centerpieces, and the most memorable part of the reception ends up being a police report.

And pity the newlyweds, who now have to decide whether to include the incident in their thank-you notes. Army-Navy is coming home: A+ Philadelphia has hosted the Army-Navy football game 90 times, more than any other city. But it hasn’t been played here since 2022. So when the two military academies announced they’d be returning to the Linc for four additional games, it felt less like a major recruiting victory and more like correcting a scheduling mistake.

The city already had the 2027 game locked down. Now we’ll also host in 2028, 2030, 2032, and 2034. And really, where else should America’s Game be played? The Army, Navy, and Marine Corps all trace their beginnings to Philadelphia.

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Plus, with the Eagles in free fall and the Phillies giving us another disappointing October, we could use some football that doesn’t make us want to throw the remote across the room. Buzz Bissinger, leather jacket correspondent: B+ When you win a Pulitzer Prize and write Friday Night Lights , you’d think those would be the accomplishments people call you about for the rest of your career. Not if you’re former Inquirer reporter Buzz Bissinger.

Thirteen years after revealing that he’d spent more than $600,000 on luxury clothing, including 81 leather jackets, Bissinger has apparently become America’s go-to expert on men wearing leather. The Wall Street Journal recently enlisted him to weigh in on former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s collection of 30 to 40 leather jackets. Bissinger’s assessment?

“Child’s play. ” We’re sorry, 40 leather jackets is an amateur collection now? How many does a man need before he gets his leather jacket varsity letter? Bissinger has even declared himself “the world’s leading authority on all things leather.

” And, considering he once owned a $14,000 ostrich skin jacket, we’re inclined to let him have the title. It’s nice to see an Inquirer alum still getting called upon for his expertise. We just never thought that expertise would be telling other wealthy men they need to buy more leather jackets. A world record nobody asked for: B+ Philadelphia is officially home to the largest gathering of people dressed as Rocky Balboa.

Congratulations to us, we guess ? Last week, 570 people showed up at the Art Museum steps wearing gray sweatsuits, black knit hats, and high-top sneakers to establish a Guinness World Record in honor of Rocky’s 50th anniversary. Which raises an important question: Who decides these records are worth keeping? Apparently, Guinness sent an actual adjudicator from Brooklyn to Philadelphia to make sure at least 250 people were dressed appropriately.

Look, we love Rocky as much as anyone. But the whole thing feels like someone came up with a very specific record they knew Philadelphia could break and then convinced hundreds of people to stand outside in the rain to make it official. We may not be able to get the Eagles to win a football game, but we can assemble 570 people dressed as a fictional boxer. Somebody call Guinness.