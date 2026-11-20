Jason Kelce is so over the corgi video while Travis Kelce uses the moment to throw shade at the athleticism of Carolina staffers trying to chase down the loose

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; ESPN broadcaster Jason Kelce reacts before the game between Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectin NFL Week 10 for causing an unexpected interruption during the second half of the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos matchup.

Quinn initially made a break for it during the Panthers' halftime Corgi Race, escaping the competition and finding her way onto the field at Bank of America Stadium. She took full advantage of her moment in the spotlight, dodging field crew members for an impressive 40-plus seconds. While some fans found it outright hilarious and made light of the moment, NFL legend Jason Kelce had other thoughts about it.

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Kelce was questioned on his love for puppies but admitted he doesn't care for the corgi breed.

"I like dogs," Kelce said. "I, for some reason, do not like Corgis. I also didn't think those moves were that good. I thought that was more of an embarrasment on all of the human beings there.

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" “The otters were great last week. There was not enough interesting about a dog outrunning humans, which happens every day, everywhere,” he said.about the corgi but used the moment to take jab at the athleticism of the staff trying to run the dog down, joking that the incident had left him with little interest in recruiting in the state.

Corgi Owner Using Dog's Fame to Give Back to Community While the Kelce brothers may have moved on from the viral moment, Quinn’s owner, Ireland Marie Giligan, is making the most of the attention by giving back to her community.

"We are such dog lovers in this family, so when I found out Quinn could do something to help, I just loved the idea,"Kelsey Leonard is a proud Coastal Carolina alumna who has been covering a variety of sports since 2015. Her previous stops include A to Z Sports, Fox Sports, iHeartRadio, Heavy.com, Forbes, BetUS, and ESPN.

When Kelsey is not watching or writing about sports, she enjoys getting lost in a good book or going on an adventure with her family.