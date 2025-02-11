Jason Kelce Celebrates Eagles' Super Bowl Victory, Acknowledges Brother Travis's Defeat

Jason Kelce, former Philadelphia Eagles center, expresses mixed emotions after Eagles defeat Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, praising his former team and offering support to his brother Travis.

Jason Kelce , a former Philadelphia Eagles center, expressed a mix of emotions following his brother Travis Kelce 's Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. In a lengthy post on X, Jason acknowledged the inherent conflict of rooting for both his brother and his former team. He praised the Eagles' performance, calling them 'undoubtedly the best team this season,' while also expressing his love and support for Travis.

Jason emphasized that he understood Travis's disappointment but encouraged him to reflect on the team's accomplishments and the 'greatness they have exhibited as a group.' Meanwhile, Travis Kelce acknowledged the Chiefs' shortcomings in the game, pointing to missed opportunities, penalties, and dropped passes as contributing factors to their defeat. He attributed the loss to a confluence of factors, stating that the team 'just couldn't find that spark, couldn't find that momentum.' Despite the loss, Travis expressed respect for the Eagles, acknowledging their dominance throughout the game. This Super Bowl marked a bittersweet victory for Jason, who retired from the Eagles in 2024, as he celebrated the team's triumph while grappling with his brother's disappointment.





