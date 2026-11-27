Jason Kelce praises Jalen Hurts successor Milton after Philadelphia Eagles complete 21-point comeback against Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce publicly celebrated the team's dramatic victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, marking a significant moment in franchise history. The Eagles secured a 39-38 road win at Arrowhead Stadium on November 26, overcoming a massive 21-point deficit to claim the largest comeback in NFL Thanksgiving history. Kelce, who retired from the league in 2024, shared his enthusiasm on social media immediately following the game, praising the team's resilience and the electric atmosphere in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jason Kelce Praises Team Resilience After Historic Win

Kelce took to his social media platforms to express his admiration for the Philadelphia Eagles squad that defeated their divisional rivals. He described the matchup as an unforgettable spectacle, noting that the victory felt like a personal triumph for his former teammates. Kelce specifically highlighted the emotional journey of the players, acknowledging the intense pressure and the high stakes involved in such a crucial late-season matchup against the team often referred to as America's Team. His comments underscored the enduring bond between the veteran anchor and the current roster that kept fighting until the final seconds.

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Quarterback Jalen Milton Leads Dramatic Fourth Quarter Surge

Jalen Milton, 26, delivered a masterful performance in just his third-career NFL start, orchestrating the historic comeback that stunned the NFL world. Milton completed 21-of-31 passes for 331 yards and threw three touchdown passes. He also contributed significantly on the ground with a rushing touchdown of his own. His efficient playmaking dismantled the Cowboys' defense when the game was on the line, silencing the hostile crowd at Arrowhead Stadium. Milton's accuracy and decision-making under extreme pressure were the primary drivers behind the Eagles' ability to erase the 21-point deficit and seize control of the contest in the fourth quarter.

Milton expressed his joy and gratitude in post-game interviews, stating that his primary emotion was happiness for his teammates. He emphasized that the squad never let up despite the large deficit, maintaining their focus and discipline throughout the grueling contest. Milton, who had previously appeared in four games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, noted the surreal experience of returning to that stadium. He appreciated seeing the coaches and players he had worked hard with, but he made it clear that the win was entirely about the Eagles' collective effort and his current team.

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Dak Prescott Addresses Devastating Loss and Playoff Hopes

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a crushing blow to their playoff aspirations with this defeat, dropping their record to 5-7. Head coach Mike McCarthy lamented the missed opportunities, noting that all three phases of the game had chances to secure the victory but failed to capitalize. Quarterback Dak Prescott, 33, echoed these sentiments, urging the organization to take a brief weekend break before returning with renewed urgency. Prescott acknowledged the steep challenge ahead, with NFL Next Gen Stats estimating the Cowboys hold only an 8 percent chance of reaching the postseason. He emphasized the need for individual and collective improvement to keep their slim hopes alive.

Broader NFL Reactions Include Russell Wilson and Brittany Mahomes

Outside of the Eagles-Cowboys thriller, the NFL community was abuzz with other significant stories. Russell Wilson reached out to his wife Brittani and other close confidants to seek advice following his shocking release from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The call highlighted the uncertainty surrounding Wilson's career path and his desire to navigate the aftermath of his departure from Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Kansas City Chiefs fan and former player Brittany Mahomes, 31, expressed frustration with NFL officiating after her team was impacted by a controversial call against the Buffalo Bills on the same Thanksgiving holiday. She criticized the league's handling of the game via her Instagram Story.

In unrelated news, Donald Trump Jr. voiced his anger after Netflix released a promotional clip featuring a steamy scene during Thanksgiving. These diverse reactions illustrate the broad cultural impact of the NFL's holiday slate. While the focus remained on the historic nature of the Eagles' win and the Cowboys' playoff struggles, the league continues to be a central stage for both athletic achievement and broader public discourse. The Eagles' victory stands as a testament to their fighting spirit, while the Cowboys face a critical juncture as they attempt to salvage their season.