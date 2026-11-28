Ezra Frech, Tyler Cameron and professional dancer Sharna Burgess have all expressed interest in seeing the former Philadelphia Eagles center compete on the popu

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; ESPN broadcaster Jason Kelce reacts before the game between Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectcommunity has started making its case for Kelce to join the competition.

Among those backing the idea are the show's latest champion, a fellow contestant and a professional dancer who already has someone in mind to share the floor with him. Season 35 champion Ezra Frech didn't need much time to come up with a name when the subject of potential contestants came up. Coming from someone who just won the competition, that's a pretty strong endorsement.

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Kelce would be a recognizable addition to the cast, particularly with his popularity among NFL fans and his personality that has made him a familiar face outside of football. Jul 30, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Ezra Frech during USATF Championships press conference at the Graduate Hotel Eugene. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectTyler Cameron also believes Kelce belongs on the show.