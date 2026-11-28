Jason Kelce Being Courted by ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champion, Star Contestant
Ezra Frech, Tyler Cameron and professional dancer Sharna Burgess have all expressed interest in seeing the former Philadelphia Eagles center compete on the popu
Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; ESPN broadcaster Jason Kelce reacts before the game between Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectcommunity has started making its case for Kelce to join the competition.
Among those backing the idea are the show's latest champion, a fellow contestant and a professional dancer who already has someone in mind to share the floor with him. Season 35 champion Ezra Frech didn't need much time to come up with a name when the subject of potential contestants came up. Coming from someone who just won the competition, that's a pretty strong endorsement.
Kelce would be a recognizable addition to the cast, particularly with his popularity among NFL fans and his personality that has made him a familiar face outside of football. Jul 30, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Ezra Frech during USATF Championships press conference at the Graduate Hotel Eugene. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectTyler Cameron also believes Kelce belongs on the show.
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