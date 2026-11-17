Isbell and Drive-By Truckers will be hitting the road for Summer of Joy tour

will be taking his former band on tour with him for a full large-scale summer tour. The Truckers are billed alongsideBeyond that, however, details are slim!

A few burning questions fans might have, based on the seemingly intentionally vague initial tour announcement: Who is headlining and who is opening? Will it change each night? And most importantly, what will Isbell’s role in the Truckers be? Will he be playing in the band for the whole set?

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Will he be guesting on a few songs? Will he be playing with them at all? Will he finally sing “The Day John Henry Died”? The assumption following a year of reunited appearances and one-off performances between Isbell and the Truckers, is that Isbell will be playing with his former band, at least to some degree.

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