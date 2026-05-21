Jason Isaacs Takes On New Roles in The White Lotus and Victorian Psycho

Jason Isaacs has been busy with several new projects, including The White Lotus and Victorian Psycho. He has also been tapped to star in the new Tomb Raider series alongside Sophie Turner and Sigourney Weaver. Isaacs’ performance in The White Lotus earned him his first Emmy nomination, and he is set to star in Victorian Psycho as Mr. Pounds.

Jason Isaacs will always be inseparable from his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, but he’s taken on some big roles in the last few years that also occupy an important space in his filmography.

He picked up his first Emmy nomination last year for his performance in The White Lotus, the critically acclaimed HBO series from writer/director Mike White. The White Lotus has been renewed for Season 4, which is now in production, but as the show is an anthology series, Isaacs nor any of his Season 3 co-stars are expected to return in Season 4.

Isaacs has also been tapped to star opposite Sophie Turner in the new Tomb Raider series in development at Amazon, which recently came to a halt after Turner suffered a minor injury. Sigourney Weaver will also star opposite the duo in the series.

However, before Isaacs is seen starring in Amazon’s big-budget adventure series, he has another project coming soon that’s moving forward fast. This morning, Bleecker Street unleashed the first bloody trailer for Victorian Psycho, the new horror thriller set in the 1850s. Isaacs has been tapped to star as Mr. Pounds in the film, and while the trailer does not announce an official release date, it does confirm that the film will be released before the end of this year.

Starring opposite Isaacs in Victorian Psycho is Maika Monroe, who was recently seen starring alongside Nicolas Cage in the 2024 horror sensation from Osgood Perkins, Longlegs. NEON has announced that Longlegs is getting a sequel, but Cage is the only star from the original expected to return in the follow-up





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Jason Isaacs The White Lotus Victorian Psycho Tomb Raider Sophie Turner Sigourney Weaver

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