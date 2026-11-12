Jason Isaacs Defends Sonequa Martin-Green From Star Trek Online Hate

Jason Isaacs recalls defending Sonequa Martin-Green against racist backlash during Star Trek Discovery and praises her leadership on set and as a producer.

Jason Isaacs has publicly reflected on the intense online hostility directed at Sonequa Martin-Green prior to the premiere of Star Trek Discovery in September 2017. The British actor, who portrayed Captain Gabriel Lorca in the first season, described his immediate and aggressive defense of the actress against racist comments on social media platforms. Isaacs recalled receiving numerous accusations that the show was too progressive and using language like woke to dismiss the series before a single episode aired.

The controversy surrounding the series was immediate and severe, given that Discovery premiered as the first new Star Trek show in twelve years. It carried the weight of being a visual and tonal reboot, which alienated some longtime fans who were critical of its creative choices. Isaacs emphasized that Martin-Green, who played the lead role of Michael Burnham, faced significant prejudice for being the first Black female lead who was not a captain. He stated that the criticism was not from actual Star Trek fans but from individuals who misunderstood the franchise's core mission of progressivism.

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Isaacs discussed these experiences in detail during an appearance on the podcast Dropping Names And Other Things, hosted by Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner. Frakes, who directed eight episodes of the series, is now a close friend of Isaacs. During their conversation, Isaacs recounted telling the online harassers to remove their hate and leave the actress alone. He argued that the franchise was designed to be progressive and that the backlash only revealed the true colors of the critics.

Beyond the online toxicity, Isaacs highlighted Martin-Green's central role in maintaining the show's internal culture and professionalism. He described her as the mother hen of the cast, noting her dedication to creating a welcoming environment for the entire team. This leadership quality persisted into Star Trek Discovery season three, when Martin-Green took on producer responsibilities and continued to set a positive example for her fellow actors.

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The camaraderie on set included regular Sunday barbeques hosted by Isaacs at his Toronto home. Martin-Green organized the cast to watch the Netflix documentary What The Health, which led the majority of the actors to become vegetarian. This caused significant waste, as Isaacs continued to cook large quantities of meat that went untouched. The cast was too sensitive to inform him of their dietary change until the issue became obvious.

Despite the initial friction and the revelation that Isaacs character was a villain from the Mirror Universe, the series went on to run for five seasons. It successfully launched the CBS All-Access streaming service, which later rebranded as Paramount+. The show also spawned multiple other Star Trek series executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, cementing its impact on the franchise.

The series finale is scheduled to air in 2027 as part of the broader Star Trek slate under new ownership by Skydance. While some fans have questioned whether Discovery belongs in the Prime Universe canon, Isaacs noted that his character did not originate from that continuity. Regardless of canonical debates, the series proved to be a commercial success that lasted far longer than originally planned.

As the franchise moves toward a new direction, memories of the early support Martin-Green received may help reframe the initial reception. Isaacs praised her ability to adapt to the playful nature of the cast, noting her transition from a more serious demeanor to one filled with high-fives and camaraderie. His recollections serve as a testament to her resilience and leadership during a challenging period for the Star Trek brand.