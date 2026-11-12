Jason Fryle Reveals Favorite Fantasy Books and New Memoir

Jason Fryle shares his lifelong love for fantasy literature including The Belgariad and Farseer Trilogy while promoting his new memoir with Boy Meets World co-stars.

Jason Fryle recently shared a comprehensive list of his most cherished fantasy novels and books, revealing the literature that has shaped his life and creative career. The actor, best known for his role in the hit television series Boy Meets World, opened up about the stories that keep him engaged and inspired. This literary journey includes classic children's books as well as complex adult fantasy epics.

Early Literary Influences and Favorites

Fryle recalled how his teacher Mrs. Daniels introduced his elementary school class to The Indian in the Cupboard by Lynne Reid Banks. This early experience sparked a lifelong passion for reading that eventually led him to explore the Choose Your Own Adventure series. His literary tastes quickly evolved as he sought more immersive and complex narratives to explore.

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At the age of twelve, Fryle discovered what he considers his favorite fantasy series of all time The Belgariad by David Eddings. He noted that many years passed before Eddings was able to credit his wife Leigh Eddings for her contributions to the later books in the saga. Fryle explained that every fantasy book opens him to new worlds he hopes to wander through for the next few decades.

According to Fryle the fantasy characters in The Belgariad including Garion Belgarath Polgara Silk and Durnik are some of the best ever written. The series begins with five books but continues with The Malloreon Series which offers five more books featuring the same incredible cast. Fryle also recommended The Pawn of Prophecy a book he gave to his young nephew.

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A Lifelong Friend Through Reading

The Pod Meets World co-host emphasized that reading has always been a friend even when there were few others around. He described his fantasy worlds as places that do not judge do not scold and very rarely disappoint him. Fryle stated that he knows these fictional friends are always there for him in good times and in bad.

This deep connection to literature is central to Fryle's new book which he wrote with his Boy Meets World co-stars Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong. Journalist Emily Longeretta also collaborated on the project which goes behind the scenes of the hit nineties sitcom. The memoir provides a look at the lives of the actors and their enduring connection to their fans.

Fryle's list of recommendations showcases a wide range of talented authors and intricate world building. He highlighted the importance of strong characters and compelling storylines that keep readers hooked for years. His selections demonstrate a deep appreciation for the fantasy genre and its ability to transport readers to other realities.

Top Fantasy Recommendations and Series

One of Fryle's top picks is an incredible world of murder and intrigue penned by the great Robin Hobb. The story follows a royal bastard named FitzChivalry as he is trained to become a royal assassin. Along the way he discovers new powers and incredible allies in this Farseer Trilogy book one.

Fryle also highlighted a must-read fantasy series featuring Vin as she learns her powers and her place in the world. This book serves as the first in many set in this unique world that blends fantasy with a good old-fashioned heist story. It is a must-read for any fantasy fan or anyone who loves great writing and great characters.

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Another notable mention is a Sanderson novel described as arguably the greatest fantasy series currently being written. This book is the first in The Stormlight Archive which Fryle recommends to anyone willing to be hooked for many years to come. The series features an incredible world that cannot be fully described in just a few sentences.

Additional Series and Literary Connections

Fryle also praised a series that follows Wei Shi Lindon as he learns what it means to be born unsouled. This book is the first of twelve in the Cradle Series which offers a great world to build around. Fryle enjoyed the depth of the world building and the unique premise of the story.

The actor also recounted how his nephew challenged him to read The Ranger's Apprentice which consists of twelve books. Fryle accepted the challenge after his nephew read The Pawn of Prophecy under one condition. The story follows an orphan named Will who is apprenticed to a grizzled Ranger named Halt.

Fryle concluded that this series is super fun and deserves recognition among his favorite reads. His list reflects a diverse taste in literature ranging from classic adventures to modern epics. These recommendations offer readers a gateway into rich imaginative worlds similar to those Fryle enjoys exploring.