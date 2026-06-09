Jason Derulo Recovers Gracefully After Onstage Fall at London's Capital Summertime Ball

During his set at Capital's Summertime Ball in London, Jason Derulo slipped and fell off a raised platform but quickly recovered, continuing his performance without missing a beat. The incident, captured on video, showcased his professionalism and ability to handle unexpected moments live. Derulo's fall also drew playful comparisons to a long-running internet meme about him falling at the Met Gala, though that story is a hoax. The event featured a star-studded lineup including Niall Horan, Robyn, and Calvin Harris.

At the 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026, in Las Vegas, Jason Derulo might like to talk dirty in his lyrics, but he keeps his performances clean and professional-even when accidents happen.

The R&B-pop star experienced a slip and fall during his performance at Capital's Summertime Ball in London on Saturday, June 6, but recovered with remarkable poise. Videos circulating from the event show Derulo's feet slipping out from under him, causing him to tumble forward off a raised platform on stage at Wembley Stadium.

Given the visible momentum, the fall could have resulted in injury, but he managed to catch himself with his hands on the platform behind him, steadying into a crouch. After just a moment, smiling self-effacingly at the audience, he stood back up and continued the show seamlessly.

Derulo, who boasts two No. 1 hits with 2009's 'Whatcha Say' and 2020's 'Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)' with Jawsh, may have been referencing the viral decade-old hoax about falling down the Met Gala steps in 2015. That meme, which actually features an entirely different person falling at the Cannes Film Festival years prior, resurfaces annually around the first Monday in May.

The Summertime Ball is a major annual event in London, and Derulo performed alongside a lineup that included Niall Horan, Robyn, RAYE, Lola Young, Sienna Spiro, Calvin Harris, and many other prominent artists





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Jason Derulo Onstage Fall Capital Summertime Ball Wembley Stadium Performance Recovery Viral Meme Met Gala Hoax Live Show Accident R&B-Pop

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