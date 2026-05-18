Jason Biggs's career resurgence and weight loss caused his split with Jenny Mollen

Insiders have revealed that stress from Biggs's recent work projects and a noticeable 'ego boost' following his weight loss transformation drove a 'wedge' between him and his soon-to-be ex-wife Jenny Mollen, 46. They are prioritizing co-parenting their sons and prioritizing their relationship as friends but they are still going their separate ways after 18 long years of marriage.

Stress from Jason Biggs 's recent career resurgence and a newfound confidence following his impressive weight loss transformation are what drove a 'wedge' between him and his soon-to-be ex-wife Jenny Mollen , sources have alleged.

The couple announced last week that they were going their separate ways after 18 long years of marriage. Now, insiders have revealed what exactly led to the split, claiming that a recent 'change' in Biggs was in part to blame. One source tells the Daily Mail that actor Biggs - who found fame in the 1999 hit teenage sex comedy American Pie, and its accompanying movie sequels - had a noticeable 'ego boost' following massive weight loss last year.

Biggs, 48, said in April 2025 that he had shed 35 pounds after 'some cholesterol issues' led to him changing his diet and exercise routine.

'Jason definitely has changed since his weight loss transformation. He lost a lot of weight and it definitely helped boost his ego,' our source said. Stress from Jason Biggs's recent work projects also 'caused a bit of a wedge' between him and Mollen, 46. The American Pie star had his first big directorial debut last year, and this was a really stressful time for him.

Trying to remain in the spotlight and continue to put out projects that are just as entertaining as what he was known for previously can be a difficult task. The source added that 'I don't think he was wanting to lose that much weight but it happened and he's proud of the results like anyone who lost 40 pounds or more would be.

' In addition, their whirlwind romance during the early years of their relationship and their time as a team during those years have been mentioned. Biggs and Mollen were engaged and eloped within four months and have been a 'team' all this while. In those upcoming years, their marriage hit some hurdles and they changed therapists multiple times. In the meantime, Biggs and Mollen are prioritizing co-parenting their sons.

'I cannot see them having a nasty divorce - and I don't see them even rushing to get a divorce,' the source said. 'Their kids are truly their priority during this time. Jason and Jenny are still going to be very much a part of each other's lives. They're going to be there for each other when celebrating big milestones and special occasions, even holidays.

Their split is just what's best for them as a couple and as a family. Some people are better off as friends than as a married couple and I think they just started realizing that later on in their marriage. Stress from Jason Biggs's recent career resurgence and a newfound confidence following his impressive weight loss transformation are what drove a 'wedge' between him and his soon-to-be ex-wife Jenny Mollen, sources have alleged





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Jason Biggs Jenny Mollen Stress Divorce American Pie Actors Career Weight Loss Ego Boost

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