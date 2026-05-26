Jason Biggs' estranged wife Jenny Mollen broke her silence on Monday - 11 days after they confirmed they were separating after 18 years of marriage. Mollen admitted that her 'rushing to grow up' might have contributed to the split. Her method of reflecting on past experiences reveals her growing presence and self-awareness.

Jason Biggs ' estranged wife Jenny Mollen broke her silence on Monday - 11 days after they confirmed they were separating after 18 years of marriage.

The 46-year-old content creator admitted she's always struggled with the idea of being present, which might have contributed to the split. Mollen recalled being in a rush to grow up, wanting to graduate college, land a TV show, and experience success. She realized that being 'middle-aged with ADHD' meant feeling it impossible to appreciate anything while she's in it. Mollen wrote that the highest highs of her life have all hit without any lasting sense of fulfillment.

She struggled with giving her undivided attention to things and relationships, often feeling a sense of restlessness. The NY Times bestselling author spent Monday packing for her trip to Italy to celebrate her 47th birthday this Saturday. Mollen left for Italy because a friend invited her to her birthday party, stating that she's not going to find herself or sleep with someone as she already has two half-Italians at home.

Biggs, 48, will likely have custody of their two sons - Sid, 12, and Lazlo, eight, while Mollen's out of the country. Mollen and Biggs met on a blind date around the same time they co-starred in the 2008 rom-com My Best Friend's Girl. They haven't been publicly pictured together since attending the Artwalk NY benefit on November 4.

The split may have been caused by a 'boost to Biggs’ ego following his 35lb weight loss last year, but the stress of making his feature directorial debut Untitled Home Invasion Romance might have put a wedge between the couple. Mollen spent Monday packing for her trip to Italy, celebrating her upcoming 47th birthday. Mollen acknowledged that the separation could be an opportunity for growth and self-discovery.

Despite the split, the future co-parents are expected to maintain a positive relationship for the sake of their children. The Actors spent time together before attending the Artwalk NY benefit in November 2011





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