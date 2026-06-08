Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen's 18-year marriage comes to an end

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen have confirmed they have separated after 18 years of marriage. The couple remain on 'great terms' and are committed to coparenting their two sons.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen 's 18-year marriage has come to an end after the couple confirmed they have separated. The pair, who have two sons together, remain on 'great terms' and are committed to coparenting their children.

According to a source, the decision to split was amicable and the two are focused on raising their boys. Jenny Mollen, 46, opened up about her feelings on marriage and her relationship with Jason Biggs on a recent podcast episode. She shared that she felt overshadowed by her husband's career and felt like she was 'brushed to the side.

' Mollen also spoke about her upbringing by two narcissistic parents, which she believes has shaped her personal life, including her marriage. She noted that she felt like she could say whatever she wanted without consequences, especially before having children. The couple's decision to split comes after 18 years of marriage. They were last seen together in New York City on Saturday, June 6, where they were spotted leaving a restaurant with their children.

In the image, Mollen was seen wearing a black tank top, white shorts, and a gold belt, while Biggs opted for a white T-shirt and tan button-down. The two have been committed to coparenting their sons and remain focused on raising them. A rep for the couple confirmed that they are on 'great terms' and are committed to coparenting their children.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen's love story has taken a plot twist, but they remain committed to their roles as parents. The couple's decision to split is amicable and they are focused on raising their two sons together. Mollen's upbringing by two narcissistic parents has had a lasting impact on her personal life, including her marriage. She feels like she was 'brushed to the side' by her husband's career and felt overshadowed.

The couple's decision to split comes after 18 years of marriage and they remain committed to coparenting their children





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