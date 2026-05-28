Jason Bateman's 2026 Emmy chances, by the numbers

Bateman does double duty in Netflix's 'Black Rabbit' and HBO's 'DTF St. Louis.' Does it make him twice as likely to nab his second Emmy?

Jason Bateman could snag limited series Emmy nominations for his lead role as a deep-in-debt barman on Netflix’s “Black Rabbit” and supporting role as a sexually adventurous weatherman on HBO’s “DTF St. Louis.

” Drawing more than one nomination in a year has been the norm for Bateman. His lone Emmy win came in 2019, for directing an episode of his Netflix crime drama “Ozark. ”The former child actor’s first nomination, as lead of the Fox comedy “Arrested Development,” came in 2005. Bateman’s adult “comeback” has lasted 21 years and counting.

Times he has received multiple nominations in a year, most often for acting in, directing and producing “Ozark. ”“Black Rabbit” and “DTF St. Louis” would mark his second time receiving acting nominations for different shows in the same year. Bateman is overdue for an acting Emmy.

His brilliant straight-man work in “Arrested Development” lost out to Emmy juggernauts Tony Shalhoub in 2005 and Jim Parsons in 2013.2026 The guilds already have spoken on “Black Rabbit,” with Bateman receiving Actor, DGA and PGA nominations. More to Read





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