Jason and Travis Kelce Recommended as DWTS Judges by Drew Ravnik

Drew Ravnik suggests the Kelce brothers as dream guests for Dancing With the Stars. The former contestants recall Travis's dance skills and Jason's stage presence during Taylor Swift Week.

Drew Ravnik recently identified Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce as ideal guest judge candidates for Dancing With the Stars during a Wednesday interview clip published by Entertainment Weekly. The former contestant laughed while contemplating the perfect surprise guest and immediately suggested the famous NFL brother duo for the role.

Ravnik Suggests Kelce Brothers as Dream Judges

Ravnik expressed admiration for the athletic prowess of the Kelce brothers, noting that they would be incredible additions to the panel despite their lack of formal dance training. He emphasized that the brothers possess a unique ability to evaluate performance quality even without prior expertise in the art form. Ravnik believes their presence would bring a fresh and entertaining dynamic to the court.

Also read Travis Kelce recruiting superstar wife Taylor Swift to help take his podcast to ‘new heights’

The suggestion highlights the growing intersection between professional sports and reality television entertainment. Fans have long anticipated high-profile appearances from the Kelce family on the ABC dance competition series. Their potential participation would generate significant media attention and viewer engagement for upcoming episodes.

Travis Kelce Dance History and Performance Skills

Travis Kelce has previously demonstrated his dancing abilities on Dancing With the Stars when he competed as a contestant in earlier seasons. He performed several routines that showcased his natural rhythm and coordination on stage. Although he did not serve as a judge, his performances were well-received by audiences and critics alike.

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Travis Kelce is known for busting a groove during various public appearances and televised events. His enthusiasm for movement and performance adds to his appeal as a potential guest judge. The NFL tight end has maintained a strong connection with the show since his competitive tenure concluded.

Jason Kelce Stage Presence and Public Image

Jason Kelce has also shown his ability to command attention on stage through various public appearances and media events. His confident demeanor and charismatic personality make him a strong candidate for television roles. The former Philadelphia Eagles center brings a different energy to the entertainment landscape compared to traditional performers.

Both brothers have leveraged their fame to engage with broader audiences beyond professional football. Their involvement in popular culture trends has increased their visibility in mainstream media. This crossover appeal strengthens the argument for their inclusion in reality TV judging roles.

Taylor Swift Theme Night and Historical Context

The discussion of the Kelce brothers comes amid renewed interest in special theme nights on Dancing With the Stars. Travis Kelce's husband, Taylor Swift, sent all her love to Dancing With the Stars contestants during her dedicated theme night. This gesture reinforced the close connection between the NFL star and the pop music icon.

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The Eras tour choreographer Mandy Moore served as a guest judge during the special Taylor Swift Night in 2023. Contestants performed to music from the 14-time Grammy winner over the course of the show's 35 seasons. Competitors have frequently danced to Swift's music, making her a recurring thematic element.

The combination of athletic excellence and musical entertainment creates a unique viewing experience for fans. The potential participation of the Kelce brothers would further blur the lines between sports and pop culture. Their unique perspectives as former athletes could offer valuable insights into performance precision and stage presence.