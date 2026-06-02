Jason Alexander Spotted on Rare Outing in Los Angeles

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander was spotted on a rare outing in Los Angeles over the weekend, enjoying a sunny walk with a friend. The actor, known for playing George Costanza, revealed his most memorable Costanza moment and shared insights into the character's mind.

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander was spotted on a rare outing in Los Angeles over the weekend. The 66-year-old actor, who is best known for playing the memorable George Costanza on the iconic 90s sitcom, enjoyed a sunny walk with a friend.

The Emmy Award winner opted for a plaid button-down which he paired with a black blazer and blue jeans. Alexander kept comfortable in a pair of dark sneakers and shielded his eyes with sunglasses. The New Jersey native rounded out the look with a belt featuring a prominent gold buckle. The entertainer was last seen in Los Angeles in December.

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander, 66, was spotted on a rare outing in Los Angeles over the weekend. The actor, who is best known for playing the memorable George Costanza on the iconic 90s sitcom, enjoyed a sunny walk with a friend. Seinfeld ran from 1989 to 1998, with Alexander playing Costanza on all nine seasons. Seen in a still, Alexander played one of the most lovable misanthropes in television history.

In 2024, he revealed that his most memorable Costanza moment came in the season three episode titled the Red Dot, where the character engages in a romantic dalliance with his office's cleaning woman. Jason Alexander reveals his most favourite scene to film in iconic 90s sitcom Seinfeld.

He said, 'The one that I remember so clearly, because I thought it was so brilliant, was in an episode where George was working at the publishing company and he was having sexual relationships in his office with the cleaning woman and he got caught.

' He then repeated George's immortal rebuttal of: 'Is that wrong? ' He went on to reveal that the way that creators Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David created George's response to the sticky situation gave the actor incredible insight into George's mind. 'That is the most brilliant try to save your own behind that I could have ever imagined,' he said.

'When I first saw that script and I saw that was the approach they found, that was a big insight into who that character was for me. ' The Emmy award winner opted for a plaid button-down which he paired with a black blazer and blue jeans. Alexander kept comfortable in a pair of sneakers and shielded his eyes with sunglasses. The New Jersey native rounded out the look with a belt featuring a prominent gold buckle.

The entertainer played one of the most lovable misanthropes in television history. He rocked a silver goatee. The role won him a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. He also made a cameo in the second season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, appearing alongside his former Seinfeld castmates on the HBO comedy helmed by Larry David.

'It was really very helpful for me in understanding how the mind of George Costanza works,' he said. Seinfeld ran from 1989 to 1998, with Alexander playing Costanza on all nine seasons. The role won him a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

He was also nominated for seven consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and four Golden Globe Awards for Best Supporting Actor in Television. He later made a cameo in the second season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, appearing alongside his former Seinfeld castmates on the HBO comedy helmed by Larry David. Alexander is also well-known for his performances in Pretty Woman (1990), Jacob's Ladder (1990), Coneheads (1993), and Shallow Hal (2001)





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