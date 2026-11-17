Country stars Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan dispute a $1.4 million lawsuit from landlord GBT Realty, arguing their financial liability for the closed Nashville restaurant is capped at $59,000.

Country music stars Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan have formally rejected a $1.4 million lawsuit filed by landlord GBT Realty regarding their former Nashville restaurant, E3 Chophouse. The legal dispute centers on the financial liabilities incurred when the upscale eatery ceased operations, with the landlord seeking damages that the singers and their business partner argue far exceed their contractual obligations.

Legal Defense Against Massive Damages

Jason Aldean, aged 49, and Luke Bryan, aged 50, joined by retired Major League Baseball player Adam LaRoche, aged 47, filed responses to the litigation demanding its dismissal. The trio asserts that the damages GBT Realty claims they are responsible for are legally inapplicable under the specific terms of their lease agreement. Legal documents reviewed by industry publications indicate that the singers believe the case lacks merit and should be dismissed entirely by the court.

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GBT Realty initially secured a judgment for $1.4 million against the restaurant entity itself before turning its attention to the individual investors. The landlord named Aldean, Bryan, and LaRoche as defendants, claiming they served as guarantors for the establishment's financial performance. This escalation occurred after the landlord determined that the business entity could not satisfy the debt, prompting a direct legal pursuit of the high-profile owners.

Dispute Over Financial Guaranty Caps

In a filing submitted in October, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Adam LaRoche contested the scale of the debt, stating their total liability to GBT Realty was approximately $59,000. This figure is derived from the specific terms of their lease, which extended for five years from the restaurant's opening in 2019. The defense argues that the guaranty clause contains a strict cap on financial responsibility that limits their exposure significantly.

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Attorneys representing the three musicians explained that the formula provided by the guaranty cap requires only simple arithmetic to determine the correct liability amount. They emphasized that the court must determine as a matter of law that the defendants' financial responsibility is limited to the then unamortized portion of the construction allowance. This interpretation directly contradicts the landlord's claim for millions in damages.

Lease Violations And Business Closure

GBT Realty alleged that E3 Chophouse violated its lease terms, which were originally slated to extend through August 2029. According to court documents reported by media outlets, the landlord claimed the trio stopped paying monthly rent and abruptly closed the restaurant, ceasing all operations. The eatery was located at 1628 21st Avenue South in Nashville, a property originally developed as a high-end, service-driven fine dining chophouse concept.

Adam LaRoche had previously presided over the initial location of the E3 Chophouse brand in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, before Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan invested in expanding the brand to Nashville. The partners had speculated for years about branching out to a Nashville location, which finally opened its doors in 2019. However, the business faced difficulties, leading to a temporary pause in operations earlier this year.

Strategic Rebranding And Upcoming Hearing

A message posted on the restaurant's website stated that the owners were temporarily pausing operations to evaluate market needs and explore rebranding strategies. Despite this pause, GBT Realty viewed the cessation of payments and closure as a default on the lease, triggering the demand for full damages, liabilities, and costs, including attorneys' fees. The landlord argued that the trio had explicitly guaranteed the performance of the tenant's obligations under the lease.

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Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Adam LaRoche maintain that the landlord failed to take necessary precautions and has not proven a valid reason for holding them liable for the full $1.4 million. Representatives for GBT Realty, Aldean, and Bryan were contacted for further comment on the ongoing legal battle. A hearing in the case is currently scheduled for January, where the court will likely address the dispute over the guaranty cap and the extent of the investors' financial responsibility.