Jasmine Emerges as Instant Fan Favourite on Love Island 2026 Launch

The 2026 series of Love Island began with a bang as contestant Jasmine made an immediate impact. The 27-year-old fashion business owner from Dubai quickly established herself as a bold and outspoken personality during the launch night, directly challenging the male contestants and earning comparisons to former islander Ekin-Su. Her commentary on red flags and the boys' lack of interest in initial coupling sparked widespread social media praise. Jasmine also addressed her past high-profile romance with footballer Héctor Bellerín, stating it prepared her for the scrutiny of the show. The season premiered with a nighttime arrival and a new villa, introducing a diverse cast of twelve islanders who navigated their first couplings without immediate public intervention.

The new series of Love Island officially kicked off on Monday, and viewers have already picked one bikini-clad beauty that's set to be a fan favourite.

Jasmine was quick to ruffle feathers just minutes after arriving at the villa, as she launched a brutal takedown of the boys who were meant to catch her eye. The fashion business owner, 27, is no stranger to high-profile romances, having previously dated Arsenal player Héctor Bellerín in 2021. And she didn't shy away from sharing her thoughts on the boys who had entered the villa, leading some viewers to compare her to fellow villa siren Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

During the icebreaker, Jasmine spoke out on which boys she thought were red flags. She said: 'I'm not obsessed with you three not drinking on that first question. That no one here's your type, there's so many beautiful women here!

' Ope hit back: 'We just don't know yet! ' but Jasmine insisted: 'You don't need to know, look! ' Fans lauded Jasmine's comments, writing on X: 'Jasmine clocking the boys already omg I like her already;' 'Oh Jasmine is giving me Amber + Ekin-Su vibes we have the leader of the group;' 'Jasmine is so real because what do you mean none of these beautiful women are your type?

;' 'Obsessed with Jasmine having the whole gang gagged;' 'Jasmine clocking them!! I just know I'm gonna love her;' Jasmine previously told how she enjoyed a 'healthy and lovely' romance with Bellerin. Speaking to Daily Mail and other publications ahead of her stint on the ITV2 dating show, Jasmine opened up on Héctor and told how the high profile relationship has prepared her for being in the public eye.

She said: 'You know, I had a very healthy and lovely relationship with him and everything is on good terms. I have nothing bad to say about him, and he the same for me.

'But it is so long ago that it's not something I think about on a daily. Obviously, I know that it's something interesting for people to talk about, but it's not a big part of my life anymore.

'I think it probably has prepared me in some ways. Obviously, you know, we were together for a while, we were close, but I also just I think I've got myself, and I have a very amazing support network. So I think that's my main preparation, being with my family and feeling really loved and feeling really proud of myself.

' Love Island's new series kicked off at night for the very first time, with host Maya Jama making an immediate entrance as the Islanders headed into the villa for an exclusive welcome party under the stars. Viewers watched Aidan, Mica, Lorenzo, Samraj, Robyn, Lola, Angelista, Ope, Jasmine, Sean, Ellie and Sam start getting to know each other.

They then played an Ice Breaker round to get to know each other where they were asked who they fancied the most, who were their types and if they had seen any red flag behaviour yet. Soon Maya said the Islanders got to choose who to couple up with themselves rather than the public voting. If multiple people were interested in the same person - they had to work it out themselves.

As they made their minds up between themselves, Mica picked Samraj, Lorenzo picked Jasmine, Aidan picked Ellie, Angelista picked Ope, Sean picked Lola and Sam was left with Robyn. This year, the villa has also been given a multi-million-pound revamp, and is filled with designer goods and more beds than ever before, making room for more bombshells to shake things up.

Islanders will be filmed for the next eight weeks and live in very close quarters, which is sure to cause tension among the new singletons





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Love Island Jasmine Ekin-Su Héctor Bellerín Reality TV ITV2 Maya Jama Villa Coupling Icebreaker Fan Reaction Social Media Bombshells New Series

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love Island USA Contestant Removed Over racist Video Scandal Days Before Season Eight PremiereLove Island USA has removed contestant Vasana Montgomery from its upcoming eighth season after videos resurfaced showing her allegedly using the N-word. The incident marks the latest racism scandal to hit the reality dating series, following similar cases in previous seasons that sparked public outrage.

Read more »

Love Island 2026 Premieres with Night-Time Launch and Major Villa TwistThe 2026 season of Love Island shattered its traditional daytime launch by kicking off with an after-dark welcome party. Host Maya Jama introduced a significant twist set to disrupt the villa and revealed surprising personal details about the twelve new singles during a dramatic coupling ceremony that left some islanders unsatisfied.

Read more »

Maya Jama Hosts Love Island 2026 Launch with Night-Time Twist and Star-Studded CastMaya Jama leads the Love Island 2026 launch with a groundbreaking night-time episode, introducing twelve new singles and a major villa twist. Explore the dramatic coupling process, the renovated villa, and meet this year's islanders.

Read more »

Maya Jama Stuns in White Swimsuit as Love Island 2026 Premieres with Dramatic Night TwistLove Island host Maya Jama showcased her curves in a skimpy white swimsuit ahead of the launch night. The new season introduces a historic night-time premiere, a villa revamp, and a twist that will rock the contestants.

Read more »