A coroner ruled that Jay Hewitt was unlawfully killed after Jasmine Davenport steered her car into his motorcycle in Kent. The inquest revealed deliberate actions and subsequent lies by the defendant.

Jasmine Davenport deliberately struck Jay Hewitt with her car in Herne Bay, Kent, resulting in the motorcyclist's death and an unlawful killing ruling by a coroner. The incident occurred on the evening of August 2, 2025, when Davenport swerved her Audi Q3 into Hewitt's Yamaha MT-10 motorcycle on Reculver Road.

Deliberate Maneuver Caused Fatal Collision

Davenport, who was driving with passenger Jamal Arouna and two young children, turned the steering wheel directly toward Hewitt as they traveled side-by-side. Witnesses stated that Hewitt had followed the vehicle to speak with her after failing to contact her for several days. The collision sent Hewitt crashing through a fence, sustaining fatal injuries while the driver of the car remained at the scene before fleeing.

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Coroner Rules Death Was Unlawful Killing

The inquest at Oakwood House in Maidstone concluded that Hewitt was unlawfully killed due to the intentional nature of the crash. Forensic evidence showed dents on the Audi aligning with the motorcycle's handlebars, confirming a direct impact. The coroner determined that no mechanical defects or weather conditions contributed to the accident, which occurred at approximately 58mph in a 30mph zone.

Defendant Lied To Police And Blamed Passenger

After leaving the scene, Davenport initially told police that her passenger, Jamal Arouna, had grabbed the steering wheel. Arouna testified that Davenport became stressed when she saw Hewitt and admitted to him later that she thought she had hit him. Detectives uncovered inconsistencies in her story and found chilling messages she sent after the funeral stating, I have put him in a box.

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Victim Sought To Protect Children From Mother

Jay Hewitt had been actively trying to locate Davenport and their four children under the age of eight. His sister, Sammie-Jo Hewitt, testified that he was concerned for the children's welfare after losing contact with them the previous week. Hewitt approached the vehicle to resolve the situation and ensure the children were safe, which led to the fatal encounter on the residential road.

Davenport Died Before Facing Murder Charges

Jasmine Davenport died in a separate car crash while still under investigation for the murder of Jay Hewitt. The former couple had separated about a year prior to the incident but continued to co-parent their children. The ruling leaves the four children without both parents, as Davenport passed away before the legal process could determine her criminal liability for the unlawful killing.