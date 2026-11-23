Jasmine Davenport unlawfully killed Jay Hewitt by swerving her Audi into his motorcycle in Kent. An inquest rules the act deliberate, leaving their four children orphaned.

Jasmine Davenport, a twenty-seven-year-old mother of four, has been ruled responsible for the murder of Jay Hewitt, the father of her children, after she intentionally drove her vehicle into his motorcycle. The coroner at Oakwood House in Maidstone concluded that Mr. Hewitt was unlawfully killed during a confrontation on Reculver Road in Beltinge, Kent. This tragic event occurred on the evening of August 1, 2025, and resulted in the death of both parents, leaving their four young children without guardians.

The Fatal Collision On Reculver Road

Mr. Hewitt, who was twenty-nine years old, was riding a blue Yamaha MT-10 motorcycle when he encountered Mrs. Davenport driving an Audi Q3. The two had been in a relationship for approximately fifteen years and co-parented four children, all under the age of eight, despite separating about a year prior to the incident. Mrs. Davenport had two of her youngest children in the car, along with Jamal Arouna, a passenger she had met through Snapchat.

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CCTV footage from the Beltinge Post Office captured the vehicles traveling alongside each other at approximately 12:08 am. Investigators estimated that both the car and the motorcycle were traveling at about 58 mph, significantly exceeding the 30 mph speed limit for that zone. The footage shows the Audi making a sudden maneuver toward the motorcycle, causing Mr. Hewitt to crash through a fence near the junction with Terminus Drive. He sustained fatal injuries from the impact.

Witness Accounts And Deliberate Actions

Jamal Arouna testified that Mrs. Davenport became visibly stressed upon seeing Mr. Hewitt approach. He stated that Mr. Hewitt had been searching for his children because he had not been able to contact them for several days. After Mr. Hewitt knocked on the car windows, Mrs. Davenport allegedly expressed fear that he would attack her. Mr. Arouna described how she suddenly jerked the steering wheel into Mr. Hewitt, an action he characterized as an impulsive but deliberate act.

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Coroner inquiries revealed that Mrs. Davenport initially denied involvement in the collision. She falsely claimed to police that her passenger had grabbed the steering wheel during the incident. However, detectives uncovered a series of lies that contradicted her story. Forensic analysis of the Audi Q3 showed dents that aligned precisely with the handlebars of the motorcycle, confirming a direct collision.

Post-Incident Behavior And Evidence

After the crash, Mrs. Davenport continued to drive away, leaving Mr. Hewitt in the front garden of a bungalow. Mr. Arouna reported that he repeatedly asked to exit the vehicle, but she drove toward her father's home in Canterbury. Upon arrival, Mrs. Davenport told her father that she believed she had hit Mr. Hewitt. The coroner noted that mechanical defects or adverse weather conditions played no role in the accident.

Evidence presented during the inquest included messages sent by Mrs. Davenport after Mr. Hewitt's funeral. One message contained the chilling admission that she had put him in a box. Police cordoned off the area in Beltinge immediately following the crash on August 2, 2025. The coroner ruled that the actions were intentional, rejecting the defense of an accident or loss of control.

Legal Consequences And Family Impact

The coroner's ruling has significant legal implications for the estate of Jay Hewitt and the care of his four children. With both parents deceased, social services must now determine the long-term welfare of the young family. Mrs. Davenport died in a separate crash while under investigation for Mr. Hewitt's murder, which closes the possibility of criminal prosecution against her for the initial act.

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Mr. Hewitt's sister, Sammie-Jo Hewitt, highlighted the deep concern her brother had for his children during the week leading up to the collision. The unlawful killing ends the lives of both former partners and creates a profound loss for the extended family. The inquest has provided a clear account of the events, emphasizing the deliberate nature of the violence that occurred on that residential road in Kent.