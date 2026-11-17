Former Representative Jasmine Crockett expressed willingness to serve as Attorney General under a future Democratic administration, dismissing current President Trump.

Former United States Representative Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas, has publicly stated that she would accept an appointment as Attorney General if selected by a future Democratic president. The former lawmaker emphasized that serving as the head of the Department of Justice would be a significant honor, highlighting her confidence in her ability to pursue legal action against political adversaries.

Crockett Responds To Host's Question

Crooked made these remarks during an interview with NewsOne that was released this week. The discussion took place on the program hosted by Melissa Knowles, who asked Crockett directly whether she would be willing to lead the federal Justice Department. The host noted that journalist Reecie Colbert had been discussing how Crockett would love to have two specific words behind her name.

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Host Melissa Knowles identified these two words as Attorney General during the segment. She pressed the former congresswoman on whether she was serious about potentially holding such a high-ranking federal position. Crockett did not shy away from the question, instead using the moment to reflect on the public perception of her legal capabilities and political resolve.

Highlights Confidence In Legal Pursuits

Crooked responded to the host by stating that she believes her willingness to serve says a great deal about people's confidence in her ability to go after the bad guy. She affirmed that this perception is accurate and that she is certainly ready for such a role. Her response indicated a strong belief in her own qualifications and her readiness to engage in high-stakes legal battles.

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However, Crockett clarified that she would not run for this position herself, as the role of Attorney General is an appointment at the federal level rather than an elected office. She described the topic as not being a conversation at this point in time, noting that she is not seeking the role through a campaign. Instead, she views the position as one that would be conferred upon her by a president.

References Trump As Wannabe Hitler

The context of Crockett's willingness to serve was framed by her sharp criticism of the current administration. In the same interview, she referred to President Donald Trump as a wannabe Hitler. This description was part of her broader political commentary, which she used to underscore the ideological differences between herself and the current President.

Her characterization of President Trump served to contrast her own political identity with that of the Republican Party. By describing the current Commander in Chief in such strong terms, Crockett aligned herself firmly with the opposition. This alignment reinforces her stance that she would only accept a federal appointment under a Democratic leader who shares her political values.

Clarifies Position On Federal Role

When Melissa Knowles pressed Crockett further to see if she would be willing to do the job if they chose her, the former representative responded with absolute certainty. She stated that she would be willing, absolutely, to take on the responsibilities of the Attorney General. This unequivocal answer left no ambiguity regarding her interest in the position.

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The interview highlights the ongoing political tensions between progressive Democrats and the current White House. Crockett's comments reflect a strategy of positioning herself as a key figure in a potential future Democratic administration. Her readiness to lead the Justice Department suggests she views the role as a natural extension of her career in public service.

Crooked's remarks have drawn attention from political observers who track potential cabinet picks for a future Democratic presidency. Her focus on pursuing political enemies suggests a specific agenda for the Department of Justice if she were to take the helm. This approach has been a defining feature of her time in Congress and her media appearances.

The interview was conducted by Melissa Knowles for NewsOne, a platform known for its conservative perspective. The exchange highlights the contrasting viewpoints between the host and the guest. While the host questioned her motives, Crockett used the opportunity to assert her readiness for federal leadership.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, Crockett's willingness to serve as Attorney General remains a point of interest. Her criticism of President Trump and her alignment with Democratic goals suggest she is preparing for a significant role in the next administration. Her comments serve as a clear signal of her political ambitions and her view of the current executive branch.