The 32-year-old actress reflects on the journey and how close the experience brought her to her co-stars: 'They're more constant in my life than any romantic relationship I've had for the last seven years.'

laments. The 32-year-old actress is on the precipice of closing out one of the biggest chapters in her professional career with the final season of Paramount+/Showtime’s It’s been seven years since the pilot of the show was shot, meaning she and the rest of her co-stars have spent much of their young lives making the series.

On one hand, Brown is happy to see the show go out on a high note. At the same time, she’s not sure what to do without seeing her co-stars as often.

Also read Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown makes stunning admission on Aidan Hutchinson injury

'Yellowjackets' Stars on Finally Escaping the Wilderness in Final Season: "Feels Like a Completely Different Show" “We’ve had marriages and babies born and separations and moves, and a lot of us have lost people,” Brown tellson a Zoom from New York. She’s at home for a brief moment of rest before her nightly performance in Broadway’s “We have seen each other through full seasons of life,” she says.

“They’re more constant than any romantic relationship I’ve had for the last seven years. It’s going to be weird, but we’re going to stay supporting each other forever. ” For Brown, a Broadway debut is a lifelong dream come true. The actress and singer is currently starring as Eurydice in the musical.

Her dream of landing a Broadway role had previously made her afraid to give it a try. The production had asked Brown to audition two or three times over the last two years, but she’d turn them down each time. She didn’t feel like she was ready.

“The impostor syndrome was really high,” she says. “I actually only said yes to this audition, so they would leave me alone I could prove to everyone I’m not ready,” Brown adds. “And then I got it and I panicked. ” She’s glad the production never took her “no” too seriously because she’s loving the experience.

But it’s no walk in the park.

“It’s a dream come true, and with all dreams, there’s an aspect of nightmare,” she says. “Eight shows a week is hard. It’s quite an adjustment. ” Brown doesn’t have to work on just vocal exercises, but physical ones as well.

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She’s on a nutrition plan. Performing is wonderful, she explains, but she estimates it only accounts for about 12 percent of the actual job. I’ve been singing forever. My dad didn’t raise me, but he’s a musician.

I have his middle name and have his blood. I’ve just always been writing songs and writing music. Like Broadway, which involves music, I was just so scared of it and afraid of being bad, so I put it off. I mean, I’ve written 18 other songs I just haven’t really talked about.

But hey, now that I accomplished this dream and faced this fear, maybe I’ll actually do that next. Both were quite emotional because the first day some of us were talking about this is our last first day. There was excitement and curiosity for what the season was going to bring. We were also all a bit fearful, to be honest, because we always thought it would be five seasons, and it was conceptualized as five seasons.

For it to become four, we were afraid of what that might do. But I think that the writers — I mean, I don’t think it’s a fact. They’re brilliant, and they’re really good at what they do, but I think they did a really good job of tying it all together and wrapping it up sooner than they planned. I know you at least have one moment of joy this season with the cast.

What do you think you’re going to feel like watching everything back? I mean, I can barely talk about it without getting emotional. It was quite ironic because I think I know what scene talking about. It was the very last scene we all shot.

Liv and I and Nia had to do a pickup the next day, which was like, are you fucking kidding me? But the rest of us, that was our last scene, so we’re trying to be happy, but we’re crying.. I originally didn’t want to be at the premiere because I want the theater community to understand that I do take this seriously, and I want to be here.

Then I realized, you know what? It’s OK to leave for a few days to go to this specific premiere because it’s really important in my life and this huge chapter end. There’s not enough waterproof mascara that will be able to help us all at that premiere. It’s going to be really emotional and cathartic, but emotional for sure.

, both of which were just nominated for Gotham Awards. The through line with those is these characters were lighter characters. I would love for people to see that I can be funny. I’m not just crying and sad.

I would love to take on more comedic roles and more singular leading roles. I love being a part of an ensemble, and I think it would be fun to actually lead something. I would love to do a romantic lesbian comedy. That’s the dream.

Well, they exist. There’s one — I can’t say what it is because I don’t have funding yet, but hope, fingers crossed, it will happen. I sleep till 2 p.m. which means someone walks my dog because I always wake up and stress knowing she needs a walk.

Then my cat and my dog wake me up. All three of us go and get a matcha. Yes, I have a cat backpack. I rarely use the cat backpack.

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We all go get a matcha, and I just hang out with them. Then one of my best friends shows up, and we get a meal.

Then I go get a foot massage, and I watch TV. That would be my perfect day right now. I don’t really rewatch shows. I don’t understand that.

That’s not something… I just tried to restart a show, and I just couldn’t get into it. I wish I had that ability. You know what I do for comfort is I put on YouTube video essays actually. I’m very fascinated with ex-Mormons and Mormonism.

Alyssa Grenfell and Jordan and McKay and those YouTubers, I watch their videos a lot. I know so much about Mormonism as someone who wasn’t a Mormon. That’s what I watch when I’m cooking or cleaning. It’s very fascinating to me..

I want Whitney to have her own spinoff. Day one, day one, I had a feeling they were just editing her to look like the villain. People were mad at her for leaving the show. I respect a woman with a goal.

She had an end goal, and she did what she needed to get there. The first thing that popped in my head was just Hayley Williams. I think we can call her a genre. Not only is her music the best, and not only is she perfect, but thanks to her, I started Mirtazapine.

She has a song called Mirtazapine, which is a love letter to this anti-anxiety medication. I was discussing anxiety with my psychiatrist and perhaps that as a diagnosis. She was discussing medications, and I said, “Hold on, what about Mirtazapine? Let me read you these lyrics.

It seems perfect for me. ” She was like, “You know what? We don’t usually start people there, but you’re absolutely right. ” “Mirtazapine, Mirtazapine, you make me eat, you make me sleep.

” All the things I need help with. Guess what? Week three, I’m eating and sleeping a lot better. I’m very happy for you.

I wonder if it’s not first time Hayley Williams has heard that. Have you ever met her? No, and I don’t know if I could. I love her a lot.

I would try to be so cool. It wouldn’t work. I went to her concert once, to a Paramore concert years ago. I was actually a wreck the whole time, just actually crying the whole time.

She’s one of my top five. All’s Fair in Love and ‘War’: Creator George Kay Explains His Ruling on Morgan and Carla’s Divorce