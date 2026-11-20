What should the Boston Red Sox do with Jarren Duran?

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran hits an infield single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Fenway Park.

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNov. 20 is the deadline across Major League Baseball for teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players — or non-tender players.the most difficult season of his big league career, and yet he's projected to earn over $11 million in arbitration,There have been few players around baseball who have been discussed more as a trade candidate this offseason than Duran as well. On Thursday, reports surfaced indicating that theSep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran runs off the field during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.

Also read Jarren Duran’s Next Team Market Still Tight Between Two AL Teams

Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect If the Red Sox are going to trade Duran, it would make sense to do so before the deadline on Friday so that the team acquiring him can sort out his ultimate contract. Duran has been a trade candidate for years at this point. It seems like every offseason and every trade deadline over the last few years he has been discussed.

But in those previous cases, Boston held onto him every time. If Duran isn't traded on Friday and is tendered a contract — which should be considered very likely — then there's no way to know what will happen, especially with a looming lockout. Right now, Duran doesn't have much of a pathway to playing time. Roman Anthony.

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Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu will be the starters for Boston. Duran doesn't have a pathway to playing time as the designated hitter with. If Duran is tendered and then Boston cannot find a trade partner, the worst-case scenario would be carrying a deal with about $11 million in value, without a path to playing time.either way. He's 30 years old and has two seasons of team control left.

The fact that there has been reported interest throughout the offseason to this point is a good sign for Boston. It's been a rollercoaster of an offseason for Duran with rumors and speculation all over the place. On Friday, there will at least be some answers for the first time. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball.

Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com