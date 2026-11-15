Jarrad Branthwaite Dropped from England Squad for Spain Decider

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is excluded from England's matchday squad for the Nations League clash against Spain, signaling Thomas Tuchel's tactical preference for other defenders.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has excluded Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite from the matchday squad for the upcoming Nations League decider against Spain in Madrid. This omission places the 24-year-old's future selection status under immediate scrutiny as the team prepares for the critical fixture in Spain.

Tuchel Questions Playing Style Fit

The head coach previously expressed reservations about Branthwaite's suitability for England's specific tactical approach during the buildup to the match against Croatia last Thursday. Tuchel acknowledged that the Everton center back is performing well at his club but noted the significant stylistic differences between the Premier League side and the national team system.

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The manager highlighted that England requires a different style of play than what Branthwaite executes for Everton. This strategic mismatch was a key factor in the coaching staff's decision-making process when selecting the final roster for the upcoming international window.

Rivals Burn and Hill Gain Preference

With Branthwaite sidelined, rivals Dan Burn and James Hill have seemingly moved ahead of him in the defensive pecking order. Both defenders were not included in the initial squad list but were added just last week, a move that now appears to have secured their positions over the Everton star.

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Tuchel explicitly stated after the 2-1 victory against Croatia that Dan Burn offers immediate communication value and familiarity with the required high-press and man-to-man system. This familiarity stems from Burn's recent two seasons at Newcastle United under manager Eddie Howe, which aligns closely with England's defensive demands.

Impact on Branthwaite and Other Omissions

The exclusion significantly impacts Branthwaite, who has made only two substitute appearances under the German manager, accumulating a total of 28 minutes on the pitch. It had previously been anticipated that the center back could emerge as a starter at left-sided center back given his strong club form this season, a prospect that now appears unlikely.

Additionally, Everton midfielder James Garner and Fulham forward Josh King were also left out of the matchday squad for the Sunday game in Madrid. Garner, who came off the bench against Croatia and saw a goal disallowed for offside, misses the chance to build momentum against the world champions.

Replacements and Squad Adjustments

Tuchel was required to trim three players from his original 26-man traveling squad to accommodate the return of defenders Ezri Konsa and Djed Spence. The availability of these players has increased competition for places within the defensive ranks.

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King, aged 19, continues to wait for his senior debut for England after receiving his maiden call-up as a reward for his impressive start to the season with Fulham. The squad adjustments reflect the tight competition and tactical priorities driving Tuchel's final selections for the crucial Nations League encounter.