Jarome Iginla Health Update: Hockey Legend Reports Neurological Issues and Metal Toxicity Concerns

Jarome Iginla discusses potential cobalt hip implant complications affecting his health. The Hall of Famer is undergoing treatment while monitoring neurological symptoms and mercury levels.

Hockey legend Jarome Iginla has issued a public health update regarding the complications he has been facing since undergoing hip replacement surgery several years ago. The former Calgary Flames star revealed on Tuesday, November 3, that he is currently dealing with neurological issues that may be linked to metal toxins from a reaction to his cobalt hip implant.

Medical Complications and Metal Toxicity Concerns

Iginla explained that he is not entirely certain of the exact cause of his current symptoms, but he suspects a reaction to the materials used in his surgical procedure. He stated, "Some neurological issues. I'm not entirely sure what it is, it may be from metal toxins from reaction to the cobalt hip." The NHL veteran underwent the hip replacement surgery a few years ago, well before his retirement from professional hockey.

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According to the outlet Sportsnet, there are documented medical concerns regarding cobalt-chromium components used in some artificial hip implants. These components can release metal ions and debris through wear or corrosion, potentially causing serious complications as the particles enter the bloodstream. Iginla reported having high mercury levels in his body and is actively working to reduce these levels while attempting to determine if the root cause is related to cobalt poisoning.

Public Impact and Recent Observations

Fans of the beloved hockey star began noticing changes in his appearance and demeanor during a recent appearance on Prime Video. The documentary series goes behind the scenes with the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League, where Iginla's son, Joe, plays. During this appearance, observers noted that Iginla seemed different, with issues impacting his weight, energy levels, and speech, which aligned with the physical toll of his reported health struggles.

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Despite these ongoing challenges, Iginla remains optimistic about his recovery. "I need more time to figure it all out, but I'm still hopeful that I will recover fully," he said in a statement. He added, "Things are slowly getting under control, thanks be to God." The Hall of Fame member was selected for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020, marking his first year of eligibility after a distinguished career.

NHL Draft Connections and Family Legacy

The timing of Iginla's health update comes amidst a significant period for his family's connection to the NHL. His son, Joe Iginla, is an 18-year-old defenseman who plays for the Vancouver Giants. Joe was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the third round of the 2026 NHL Draft, fulfilling a childhood dream. "It's obviously really exciting, I was obviously hoping to go to the Flames because of my dad growing up," Joe told reporters at the time of the draft.

Jarome Iginla announced his retirement in 2018 following 21 seasons in the NHL. He is most memorably associated with his time with the Calgary Flames, where he became one of the most recognized faces in the sport. His journey from a dominant player to a father seeing his son follow in his footsteps adds an emotional layer to his current health battles.

Broader Context in Professional Sports

While Iginla navigates his personal health crisis, other prominent figures in sports are also dealing with significant personal and professional milestones. New York Islanders star Matthew Schaefer, selected first overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, is making efforts to keep his mother's memory alive after she lost her battle with breast cancer in February 2024. This highlights the personal sacrifices and emotional challenges athletes face alongside their professional careers.

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In the NFL, Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell also broke his silence following a terrifying injury on Sunday, November 1. Campbell, 26, released a statement on Wednesday, November 4, thanking fans for their support. His update underscores the physical risks inherent in professional sports, a reality that resonates with Iginla's current focus on recovery and health management.

Iginla's openness about his potential hip implant issues may serve as a cautionary note for other athletes and patients. As he continues to monitor his condition, the sports community remains supportive of his efforts to recover fully. His transparency provides valuable insight into the long-term health considerations that former professional athletes may face years after retirement.