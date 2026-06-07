Jared Young quickly becoming an unexpected Mets spark with power surge

An unexpected source has provided the Mets with a needed offensive lift over the last two weeks.

Try it free Jared Young began the season as a player clinging to a major league job as a left-handed bat off the bench. Since returning from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee May 26, he has gradually worked his way into an important role.

Young entered Saturday with three homers in his last six games, posting a .944 OPS in 55 plate appearances this season. He gives manager Carlos Mendoza an alternative to the streaky Mark Vientos at first base but has also seen action at DH and the outfield. It certainly doesn’t hurt knowing there is a good chance he will be in the lineup against right-handed starting pitchers.

“That helps, I am not going to ignore that,” Young said before the Mets faced the Padres on Saturday. “It’s easier when you get consecutive games to play and play more often, it gives us more chances to get out there and feel good. ” It was a third multihit game in his last six for Young, who had reached base in 11 straight games as play began.

The manager cited Young’s ability to control the strike zone as the key to his consistency.

“This is a guy who is going to go out there and he’s going to compete,” Mendoza said. “He’s going to give you quality at-bats because of his knowledge of the strike zone. He has got pop, but he’s got a pretty good idea in understanding what the pitchers are trying to do to him, so it’s just good to see it and he’s been an impactful bat for us.

” Young produced a .722 OPS in 22 games for the Mets last year, spending most of the season at Triple-A Syracuse after playing in Korea. Vientos, who began Saturday with a disappointing .630 OPS, didn’t play Wednesday and was used as a pinch hitter Friday.

“He’s shorter to the ball and on time,” Mendoza said. “There was some swing and miss from him, especially against that pitch at the top of the zone, but we have seen him make some adjustments and that is what good hitters do. The more he continues to play it allows him to make those adjustments. ”New York Post receives revenue from affiliate and advertising partnerships for sharing this content and when you make a purchase.

Young was off to a hot start this season, yielding an .841 OPS in his first 10 games before the meniscus tear and surgery. It cost him six weeks, a stretch during which the Mets lost Jorge Polanco, Francisco Lindor, Luis Robert Jr. and Francisco Alvarez to the injured list.

“Baseball is a game of confidence, and you get a little confidence, and you get to play a little bit,” Young said. “You try and take it and run with it and that is kind of what I’m just keeping in mind. ”“I don’t know about all-around,” he said.

“I think it’s a good stretch and you kind of just keep your head where it is and baseball is a crazy game, things can change pretty quick so just keep things as even keel as possible. ”





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