When the Cleveland Browns traded away future Hall of Fame defensive end Myles Garrett, all eyes were on who his replacement would be. Fortunately, young edge r

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse looks on during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect When the Cleveland Browns traded away future Hall of Fame defensive end Myles Garrett, all eyes were on who his replacement would be. Fortunately, young edge rusher Jared Verse, who was acquired in the trade, quickly emerged during the offseason.

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He worked with players outside of practice hours, maintained a vocal and standout presence in the media spotlight and seemed poised for a big 2026 season for the Browns' defense. Despite the lack of production in the box score, Verse believes his performance against the Houston Texans in Week 10 was a step in the right direction. On Wednesday, Nov. 25, Verse spoke to the media ahead of the Browns' primetime Week 12 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He was asked how he felt he played against the Texans, whom the Browns beat to improve to 6-4 on the season.

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“I think I was my best self that game," he said. "I did exactly what I had to do. I closed the B gap with the tackle, I was able to set the edge, I was able to get to Stroud a couple times. Didn’t end up getting a sack but getting in his face, hitting him.

Browns DE Jared Verse on his performance against the Texans: “I think I was my best self that game. I did exactly what I had to do. I closed the B gap with the tackle, I was able to set the edge, I was able to get to Stroud a couple times.

Didn’t end up getting a sack but getting…And while it would have been nice to see a sack recorded, the 26-year-old is right; it probably was his best game this year. He registered season-best marks in pressures with five and total pressure rate with 17.9%, routinely getting into the backfield to disrupt the Texans' passing game.

In the win over the Texans, after allowing 17 quick points, the entire defensive unit anchored down, allowing just seven pointsVerse has certainly slowly but surely gotten better since the first few weeks of the season, but that ability to get in the backfield and register sacks is something he needs to start doing, not just for the team's ability to shut down opposing offenses, but for his own confidence. Prior to the Texans game, he revealed that in order to break out of the slump he's in and regain that mindset he once had, he had been seeing team psychiatrist Dr. Mayur Pandya.

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"I don’t think it’s physical; there’s nothing wrong with my body. I think it was the mental aspect of the game and I’ve attacked that very well these past couple weeks. But I think this past week is a key thing that I’ve done. I’m very excited for next week.

", Verse has all the opportunities in front of him to go out there and break his sack-less streak against a rookie quarterback-led Raiders offense. CADE CRACAS Cade Cracas is a sports media professional with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a recent graduate of Ashland University with degrees in digital media production and journalism.