Guarding Stars starring Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester has claimed the top spot on Netflix US rankings. The holiday romantic comedy debuted at number one on November 19, 2026.

The romantic comedy film titled Guarding Stars has secured the number one position on Netflix's US movie chart. This achievement occurred on November 19, 2026, just one day after the film became available to subscribers. The star-studded holiday picture has successfully surpassed several other high-profile titles currently streaming on the platform.

Guarding Stars Claims Top Chart Position

Guarding Stars debuted at the number one spot on the Netflix movie chart in the United States. The film's rapid rise to the top occurred shortly after its arrival on the streaming service on November 18, 2026. By November 19, 2026, the movie had overtaken other popular titles to hold the premier position among the platform's most-watched films.

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Competing Titles and Market Performance

Guarding Stars climbed ahead of several other notable titles to secure its leading status. The film outperformed the movie Obsession, as well as the series Heartland. It also surpassed Russell Brand: Open Secret, Tyler Perry's The Gospel of Christmas, Never Surrender, and Reminders of Him. This performance highlights the significant audience interest in the new holiday release compared to other available content.

Production Credits and Source Material

Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum directed Guarding Stars, bringing the story to life for streaming audiences. The movie is a screen adaptation of Katherine Center's 2022 book The Bodyguard. The narrative centers on Hannah Brooks, played by Leighton Meester. Brooks is a security professional responsible for protecting high-profile clients. She is assigned to guard Jack Stapleton, played by Jared Padalecki. Stapleton is a successful action star who has become the target of a persistent stalker.

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Plot Dynamics and Cast Details

The storyline involves an unusual arrangement where Jack Stapleton asks Hannah Brooks to pose as his girlfriend. They visit his family ranch over the Christmas holiday for this purpose. The fake relationship allows Jack to hide the security threat from his relatives. Hannah must maintain the charade while keeping him safe. As they spend more time together, professional boundaries become difficult to maintain. The supporting cast includes Andie MacDowell as Connie Stapleton. Noah LaLonde portrays Hank Stapleton in the film. Shaun Johnston appears as Doc Stapleton, and Toby Sandeman plays Robbie.

Streaming Release and Audience Reach

Guarding Stars became available to Netflix subscribers on November 18, 2026. The release timing coincided with the peak holiday viewing season. The film's blend of romance and comedy has resonated strongly with viewers. Its success at number one demonstrates the enduring popularity of Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester on streaming platforms. The movie offers a fresh take on the holiday genre for the 2026 season.