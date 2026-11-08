Jared Padalecki Discusses Supernatural Reunion Hopes and Personal Phobias

Jared Padalecki opens up about potential Supernatural reunion plans, his fear of toothpaste, and passion for rescuing horses in a candid new interview.

Actor Jared Padalecki has shared intimate details about his life and career in a recent interview, addressing long-standing fan questions regarding a potential Supernatural reunion while also revealing personal quirks that have defined his daily routine for years. The star used the platform to discuss his enduring connection to the role of Dean Winchester and his deep commitment to animal welfare.

Reunion Hopes and Cast Dynamics

When asked about the possibility of the beloved series returning, Padalecki expressed cautious optimism, admitting that he still holds out hope for a reunion project that brings the original cast back together. He reflected on his early days in Los Angeles, noting that he was quite new to the city when he first joined the show and relied on his castmates to build his social circle. He recalled how he introduced his friends from Texas to the rest of the cast, highlighting the tight-knit community that formed on set and the genuine friendships that continue to persist off-screen.

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Character Requirements and Script Length

Reflecting on the production side of the show, Padalecki noted that the scripts were frequently over eighty pages in length, demanding rigorous preparation from the entire ensemble. He specifically remembered the casting requirements for the character Lindsay, which included a height restriction of being at least five-foot-eight and the ability to deliver dialogue at a rapid pace. These details underscore the physical and vocal demands placed on actors in long-running television productions, where maintaining character consistency over multiple seasons requires significant discipline and endurance from the performers.

Equine Therapy and Mental Health Advocacy

Padalecki emphasized the critical importance of mental health awareness, drawing on his personal experiences with an equine therapist to illustrate the healing power of animals and professional support. He discussed his partnership with several charities, including Saving Gracie, American Wild Horse Conservation, and Skydog Sanctuary, which align with his mission to reduce stigma around mental health issues among men. He encouraged viewers to watch related content and engage in open conversations, stressing that these initiatives are vital for inspiring positive change in communities affected by trauma and stress.

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Unusual Phobias and Personal Habits

In a lighter segment of the interview, the actor revealed his only specific phobia is a gag reflex triggered by seeing toothpaste in the sink, although he continues to brush his teeth without issue. He also shared his entertainment preferences, citing Apple services for ease of navigation, Hulu for live television capabilities, and Paramount+ for its content library. These mundane preferences provide a glimpse into his daily life, contrasting with the high-stakes environment of his professional acting career and the intense emotional labor involved in his advocacy work.

Charitable Work and Future Dreams

Padalecki spoke fondly of the charities he supports, particularly his passion for wild horses and rescue operations, which serve as a therapeutic outlet for him. He also touched on personal memories, such as a humorous interaction with his sister regarding his nervousness during a past event, and expressed his love for dancing, having been part of an all-star dance squad that placed fourth at nationals. His bucket list includes a horse safari ride in South Africa and a romantic trip to Greece, highlighting his desire for travel and connection with nature outside of Hollywood.