Guarding Stars premieres on Netflix this Wednesday featuring Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester in a holiday romance based on Katherine Center's book.

Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester headline the upcoming Netflix holiday romantic comedy Guarding Stars, which is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, November 18.

The film is an adaptation of the novel The Bodyguard, originally written by author Katherine Center. The movie brings the story to life with a festive setting and a cast led by the two famous actors.

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Padalecki and Meester in New Romance

Jared Padalecki takes on the role of Jack Stapleton, a high-profile action star who finds himself in a precarious situation during the holiday season. He is dealing with a stalker threat just in time for Christmas at his family's ranch. Leighton Meester plays Hannah Brooks, a personal bodyguard tasked with keeping Jack safe.

Leighton Meester brings her acting expertise to the role of Hannah, who becomes an integral part of Jack's life as he tries to resolve his security issues. The dynamic between the action hero and his protector forms the core of the narrative.

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Story Based on Center Book

Jack Stapleton must bring Hannah Brooks home to his family to hide her true purpose from prying eyes. He uses the pretense that she is his girlfriend to keep her close without revealing the dangerous stalker situation to his relatives.

This arrangement allows the couple to spend time together while Hannah completes her job. The plot thickens as they must navigate family expectations and secret dangers without giving away the fact that they are not actually a real couple.

Padalecki Career Transition

Jared Padalecki previously starred as Sam Winchester in Supernatural for fifteen seasons and later played a Texas Ranger in Walker. This new role in Guarding Stars allows him to step away from law enforcement and heroic action roles to explore a different side of his acting career.

The shift from action hero to romantic lead demonstrates the range Padalecki can bring to the screen. His previous roles in television established him as a reliable action star, which makes this new genre challenge a notable step.

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Streaming Release Details

Netflix will be the exclusive streaming platform for the premiere of Guarding Stars. The movie arrives on Wednesday, November 18, positioning it perfectly for the winter holiday viewing season.

Fans of the genre can look forward to a movie that combines the tension of a thriller with the warmth of a holiday romance. The film brings together the talents of Padalecki and Meester for this festive release.